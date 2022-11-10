Ring in the New Year with a Disney Parks Celebration

New Year’s Eve is a magical time of year when you get to celebrate the ringing in of the new year, saying goodbye to and reflecting on the previous year and looking forward to all the adventures that the new year will bring.

And what better way to celebrate than at the Disney Parks, especially Disneyland Paris! This year, the New Year’s Eve Party is back after being canceled last year due to COVID. Disneyland Paris recently released more details about this exciting event. Let’s take a look at what’s in store!

The New Year’s Eve Party is a separately ticketed event for December 31 at Disneyland Park, running from 8:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., with early access starting at 5:30 p.m. At this party, Guests can look forward to several exclusive events to celebrate the start of 2023, along with Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary.

One of these events is a fireworks show called “The Sparkling WISHES of Disney New Year’s Eve,” which is a magical experience to make a wish as the New Year arrives.

This night will also present Disney characters on stage with fun exclusive performances throughout the Park. Guests can expect to see fan favorites like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Peter Pan, and Mary Poppins.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Disney celebration without a parade! This musical and colorful parade invites Guests to celebrate the new year in an even more magical way.

Dance the night away at Disney New Year’s Eve Dance Party! This event will take place in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, and Guests can dance along to remixed Disney hits to usher in the new year.

Tickets for this event cost $130.81 for all Guests ages 3 and older, as children younger than 3 years old get admission for free. However, there are discounts available if you purchase certain packages or if you have an Annual Pass.

For instance, if you purchase a Disney Hotel + Disney Parks Tickets package, you can save 15% on these tickets. If you have an Annual Pass, you can save 10-15% on your ticket, depending on which pass you have. However, the hotel and annual pass discounts cannot be combined. Please visit the event page for more information and to purchase tickets.

How are you planning to ring in the new year? Have you ever celebrated New Year’s Eve at a Disney Park? Tell us in the comments!