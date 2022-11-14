Disney World Guests Smothered In Heavy Jersey Week Crowds

It’s the Most Wonderful Time of The Year at Walt Disney World Resort… Which means it’s also the most crowded time of the year.

Though millions visit the Florida Disney Park on summer vacation, there’s something about the Holiday magic and slightly cooler weather that draws even more Guests.

On top of festive events like Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and International Festival of the Holidays, one state brought more crowds to Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios last week.

Known to Florida locals, Annual Passholders, and Disney Cast Members as “Jersey Week,” crowds spike during the first or second week of November each year. New Jersey schools hold a Teachers’ Convention each year around Veterans Day. Kids get extra time off, and parents often take advantage of bringing their kids to Florida without missing school!

Tom (@waltdisneyworkdparks) shared a video of Jersey Week crowds at EPCOT on TikTok:

The line for Living with the Land, typically a walk-on or short wait, extended out of the queue into The Land pavilion. The line for Soarin’ Around the World, which typically boasts a higher wait, was packed up to the queue’s entrance – an unusual sight despite the popularity of the ride.

“Note to self avoid ‘Jersey week’ in November at Disney World living with the land wasn’t even safe!” Tom wrote.

If you’re planning to visit Walt Disney World Resort around the holidays, avoid crowds by booking a different weekend!

Of course, crowded Parks don’t have to mean your vacation is doomed! Guests staying at onsite Resort hotels can make dining reservations 60 days ahead of time for carefree mealtimes. Disney Genie+ and Individual Lightning Lane service can help reduce wait times.

Have you ever visited Walt Disney World Resort during Jersey Week?