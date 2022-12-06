Multi-Year Restoration and Recreation Project Announced by The Walt Disney Company

On his birthday, Disney is honoring Walt Disney, the man who started a worldwide phenomenon, by restoring a historic piece of his heritage.

Walt Disney’s birthday has been celebrated by fans worldwide, honoring the memory of the man whose dream became a reality and who started a worldwide phenomenon with his company’s magical storytelling. Whether fans fell in love with The Walt Disney Company after watching a timeless classic story or visiting one of the Disney Parks worldwide — Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Tokyo Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland, Shanghai Disney Resort, or Disneyland Paris —there is no doubt that Walt Disney’s legacy has marked millions of fans worldwide and across generations.

One of the many celebrations of Walt Disney’s birthday took place today at the Palm Springs Air Museum, where a VIP party and the opening of a new exhibit to accompany Walt Disney’s Grumman Gulfstream I airplane took place. During the event, Rebecca Cline, director of the Walt Disney Archives, announced that the Palm Springs Air Museum, in conjunction with Phoenix Air, will take on a multi-year, titanic project; restoring and recreating the interior of the Gulfstream I to resemble what it looked like when Walt flew it in the 1960s.

Per Disney D23’s website, Museum Vice Chairman Fred Bell said, “We are so thrilled to partner with the Walt Disney Archives on this amazing restoration project. The Palm Springs Air Museum has restored over 60 aircraft in its 26-year history. Phoenix Air Group out of Cartersville, Georgia, has offered to donate any parts we need. Phoenix Air Group is a worldwide provider of aviation services, and at one point, owned and operated 20% of the world fleet of Gulfstream I’s flying at the time. We know that we have a special responsibility to Walt Disney, to the Archives, and to the millions of Disney fans around the world to do this work as accurately as possible so that the airplane can be enjoyed for decades to come.”

The ambitious project is anticipated to take approximately two years. Unfortunately, the historic piece of Disney history had earlier been dismantled and was reported in an abandoned state at Walt Disney World Resort.

The historic piece of Walt Disney’s heritage — which is on a long-term loan from the Walt Disney Archives — is currently part of an exhibit where rarely shown items from the interior of the aircraft, affectionately known as “The Mouse,” are on display for visitors to the Palm Springs Air Museum. Items include a customized instrument panel originally located near Walt’s favorite onboard seat that allowed him to monitor flight conditions; a telephone handset that gave Walt a direct line of communication to the pilot in the cockpit; a flight bag featuring an image of Mickey Mouse sitting on the tail of the iconic plane; and more.

Since Walt Disney acquired the iconic Gulfstream in 1963, the aircraft flew over 20,000 hours and transported an estimated 83,000 passengers before it was decommissioned. Disney D23 shared a few details regarding the role the iconic plane played throughout The Walt Disney Company’s history, such as: