Walt Disney’s Historic Personal Plane Is Being Disassembled

Many Disney fans are looking forward to D23 this year, which will be taking place in Anaheim, California, at the Anaheim Convention Center near Disneyland Resort. The event will last three days on September 9, 10, and 11.

One of the things fans are looking forward to at D23 is Walt Disney’s plane, which Disney announced would be restored and relocated to California just for the event.

Walt Disney’s personal airplane, the Grumman G-159 Gulfstream 1, which Walt used to travel between Burbank and Orlando, is currently in a service area north of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The plane had remained covered for preservation, but now, because D23 will have the plane at the event, the plane has been uncovered and is slowly being disassembled for relocation.

Bioreconstruct shared some images to Twitter showing what the plane currently looks like and writing:

Aerial look at Walt Disney's plane being shipped to Anaheim for D23. Tail removed, and it seems like there's work also at the engines. Shipping crate and trailer at right likely part of the transfer. Plane has been in storage North of Animal Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/tJT3sJGe4X — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 7, 2022

Bioireconstruct also shared this view of Walt Disney’s personal plane, writing:

Aerial look at Walt Disney's plane. Tail removed. The trailer at right likely to be used to for shipment to Anaheim for display at D23. pic.twitter.com/NXUQ67WYge — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) August 7, 2022

DisneyD23 (@disneyd23) first took to social media in January 2022 to announce the return of the iconic plane, sharing:

JUST ANNOUNCED: We are thrilled to share that, working with @Amazon, we are bringing Walt Disney’s plane to #D23Expo, where it will be restored and on display for guests to see at an exhibit called Mickey Mouse One: Walt’s Plane presented by Amazon. pic.twitter.com/btiFTbqy83 — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) January 13, 2022

