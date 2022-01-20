Select D23 Expo Tickets Sell Out Within MINUTES

The 2022 D23 Expo will be taking place from September 9-11 and tickets just went on sale to the general public this afternoon! However, if you were hoping to snag preferred seating, we have some unfortunate news to share as they are officially sold out.

The D23 Expo is the Walt Disney Company’s fan convention that happens every other year. Many fans love attending the D23 Expo as it brings the Disney community together and features panel discussions and presentations that often offer first looks at upcoming projects as well as major announcements.

Well, the next D23 Expo is happening later this year and it’s safe to say that fans cannot wait. Yesterday, D23 had a Visa pre-sale window for those who own a Disney Visa credit card. Some lucky fans were able to secure 3-day tickets and even individual days during the pre-sale, but within an hour, all tickets were booked.

This afternoon, tickets went on sale to the general public, and thousands of fans entered the queue to try and purchase tickets. Within minutes of D23 tickets going on sale, the preferred seating option was completely sold out.

In the image above, which was taken at approximately 3:30 p.m., you can see that the 3-day preferred seating ticket is sold out. Reports were coming in from social media within 15 minutes of the tickets going on sale stating that the preferred seating was already sold out.

If you are hoping to purchase tickets to the 2022 D23 Expo, be sure to enter the queue as soon as possible as we expect all tickets to sell out very soon.

The 2022 D23 Expo will be taking place in Anaheim, California, at the Anaheim Convention Center near Disneyland Resort. The event will last three days on September 9, 10, and 11. One thing that fans are looking forward to seeing at the event is Walt Disney’s abandoned plane, which will be restored and available for Guest viewing at the Expo!

For more information and to check out the full line-up, click here.

If you have never attended a D23 Expo before, D23 describes it as:

Since 2009, the bi-annual D23 Expo held in Anaheim, CA has celebrated all the magic, wonder, and adventure of Disney at this remarkable gathering created especially for you, our most passionate and loyal fans. D23 Expo presents three full days of “inside-the-magic” experiences you won’t find anywhere else, including exclusive sneak peeks at upcoming films from The Walt Disney Studios, dazzling celebrity appearances, unforgettable presentations given by Disney luminaries, a look at what’s coming from Disney Parks and Resorts and Walt Disney Imagineering, the Disney Legends ceremony, and the Treasures of the Walt Disney Archives exhibition, which spotlights crown jewels from Disney’s timeless legacy.

Did you get tickets to the 2022 D23 Expo? Let us know in the comments below.