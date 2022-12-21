Diego Luna Speaks Out on Replacing ‘Doctor Strange’ Star In the MCU

Andor star Diego Luna spoke about being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Diego Luna quickly won the hearts of fans after his appearance in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016). The character he played, Cassian Andor, was so popular, in fact, that a prequel series was developed for him and premiered on Disney+ earlier this year to outstanding critical reviews. With new rumors flying around, it seems the actor may not be finished with Disney-owned properties!

Luna’s Disney+ series focuses on Cassian (Luna) as he progresses from disinterested scavenger to invested Rebel, and it is some of the finest writing in Star Wars in years. Filled with grit, drama, and outstanding performances from Luna, Andy Serkis, Stellan Skarsgård, Fiona Shaw, and many others, the series lent genuine authenticity to the Star Wars universe.

However, rumors have been circulating that Luna’s involvement with Disney won’t be limited to Star Wars. Recent speculation says that the Andor star has been in talks with Marvel Studios about taking part in the reboot of The Fantastic Four (2025). Coming to screens in 2005 as part of the initial super hero boom, The Fantastic Four as a franchise has struggled to find solid footing.

Each iteration of the super team has met with either short-lived success or none at all. This could be due to the subject matter itself: a super-powered family is a little hard to sell, not to mention the outlandish and sometimes downright silly elements to their story (looking at you, Fantasti-car). All in all, it feels more like The Incredibles (2004) than a serious story. That being said, other franchises have found a way to make characters like this more believable and relatable. After all, Gal Gadot didn’t have an invisible jet in Wonder Woman (2017).

One of the other fixes for the series could certainly be a matter of casting. That isn’t to say Loan Gruffud and Miles Teller didn’t do a good job, but it might be time for a change. With John Krasinski saying he hasn’t been contacted to reprise his role from Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022), it seems like a change may well be on the way. Could Luna be poised to replace Krasinski as Reed Richards?

The Direct reported on a recent interview Luna conducted with Kristian Harloff, in which the actor responded to rumors about his involvement with Fantastic Four.

“The only thing I can tell you is that, for the next two years, I’m busy. In two years, we’ll see if what I want to do is even film.”

Luna will undoubtedly be busy filming the second season of Andor, but will he also be busily involved in The Fantastic Four? Whenever an actor, filmmaker, or producer says they can only say a certain thing, it’s immediately suspicious and rings of the secrecy studios like Marvel have been famous for. So, will Luna be making the crossover to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Time will tell!

Do you think Diego Luna will be in the new Fantastic Four? Let us know in the comments below!