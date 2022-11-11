The Bounty You’ve Been Searching For! ‘Star Wars’ Goes Back to the 80s

A bounty fit for Fett himself, though you may not want to freeze it in carbonite!

Shopping for friends and family this time of year is always difficult, but, with some great new merch this year from Star Wars, it might not have to be! As part of the “Bring Home the Galaxy” Collection, Star Wars fans were treated to some fantastic new releases this week, with toys, books, apparel, and more!

Take any fan back to the holidays of 1980, and give them the gift of this faithfully reproduced Boba Fett action figure by Hasbro. With the classic colors of the original Kenner figurine, this modern throwback is both a fantastic tribute and a wonderful new toy for fans of any age!

Another offering allows fans to take an adventure through the stunning artwork of “Star Wars: The High Republic” (2022) with the new art book released this year: with high-quality prints of a heretofore obscure era in Star Wars mythology, it’s a must have for any fan of the “High Republic” series!

Star Wars is also giving fans the opportunity to incorporate a bit of style from the galaxy far, far away, without going full cosplay: some new sunglasses inspired by characters from our favorite franchise make both a great gift to others, as well as to yourself!

One of the most highly sought-after games in the LEGO franchise, “LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: Galactic Edition” gives fans the opportunity to step into the shoes of heroes and villains from every era of the saga! This latest release, adds even more adventure and includes characters from the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi and Star Wars: Andor.

The last item announced was another for LEGO fans! A new set based on the intimidating inquisitor transport scythe from the Disney+ series, this set includes not only Obi-Wan but also three of the inquisitors featured in the series!

With all these new items, plus many more available on their website, it seems like Star Wars fans will be pretty happy this holiday season!

What gifts would you like to see from Star Wars? Let us know in the comments below!