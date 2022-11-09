Gingerbread Displays Take Over Disney Resorts

With the change in season, not only is it beginning to look like Christmas at the Disney Parks, but it’s beginning to smell like it too- with fragrances of sweet treats like peppermint, hot cocoa, and gingerbread wafting throughout the Parks.

Now that it’s November and getting to be the holiday season once more, you might be wondering what sort of treats or gingerbread displays you can find throughout the Disney Parks and Resorts. Well, look no further, because we’ve got the intel right here, thanks to Disney Parks Blog.

Gingerbread House Displays at the Disney Parks

For the gingerbread fans out there, there are plenty of gingerbread house displays throughout the Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts that you can find.

California Locations

One of the more notable displays is inside the Haunted Mansion at Disneyland. This gingerbread house is part of the massive holiday overlay of the attraction. This house is huge- more than 300 pounds- and takes the pastry Cast Members more than 20 days to compile. You can view this as part of the Haunted Mansion Holiday attraction through January 8, 2023.

On November 14, you can also find the “grand” gingerbread house at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. This will be featured in the hotel lobby, standing at 7 feet tall and 12 feet wide. This is definitely a sugary structure, as it contains more than 600 pounds of gingerbread, 600 pounds of powdered sugar, 250 pounds of fondant, and one pound of powdered sugar. Be sure to look around the gingerbread house for another sweet surprise- 25 hidden Mickeys!

Florida Locations

We recently covered the Grand Floridian gingerbread house that is being built in Florida. But what you might not know is what all goes into the building of this house. Coming to the hotel on November 9, this gingerbread house is made from an Austrian recipe. It is covered with candy canes, white chocolate, edible snowflakes, sugar poinsettias, and 25 hidden Mickeys! The porch is also very well-decorated, with a chocolate Santa weighing 85 pounds, along with snowmen, nutcrackers, and toy soldiers, which are all hand-painted.

At Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, gingerbread animals will be on display on November 23. These animals will be a giraffe and a baby zebra, both life-sized. And on December 6, gingerbread giraffe, or “gingeraffe” cookies will be available for purchase.

At Disney’s Beach Club Resort, the classic life-sized gingerbread carousel will once again return, as it has since 1999. This carousel, along with the horses, is made of sugar, chocolate, and fondant. Even the characters, snowflakes, and gingerbread shingles are hand-painted! What makes this carousel truly special is that it actually spins. In addition, each horse this year represents a different Disney princess.

Disney’s Boardwalk Inn will also have a beautiful gingerbread display coming back on November 17. This display will be a miniature version of the fan-favorite BoardWalk Deli along Crescent Lake.

And at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, to celebrate the 11th year of its gingerbread display, the bakers will bring out the Cinderella Gingerbread Castle on November 11 at 11 a.m. This castle is special, designed by Imagineers in a Mary Blair style to celebrate the Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th anniversary. Be on the lookout for five-legged goats on the display- there are 11 of them to find!

At EPCOT, there will be a display at The American Adventure, starting on November 25. This display will commemorate various American monuments, such as the Lincoln Memorial and Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial; and even EPCOT monuments, such as The American Adventure building with Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue, and a Festival Kiosk.

Disney Cruise Line

Surprise! These gingerbread displays aren’t just available on Disney property at the Parks and Resort Hotels- they’re also available on each of the Disney Cruise Line ships in the atrium! This will be the Disney Wish’s first time being decorated for the holidays, joining in on the gingerbread obsession, with its new 8-foot tall house with eight different layers. Each of the gingerbread house displays is different and specific to the individual ships. There are even competitions among the fleet’s teams to see who has the best-decorated house!

Holiday Treats at the Parks

In addition to the gingerbread displays around the Parks, here’s the scoop on where you can find scrumptious holiday treats, as well as commemorative items such as pins, mugs, and ornaments.

California

At the Grand Californian Hotel, you can find snow globe pins with Chip and Dale, and you can also find treats at the GHC Holiday Cart, including:

Mickey Gingerbread

Poinsettia Cookie

Snowman Cookie

Christmas Cookie

Hanukkah Cookie

Holiday Cookie Box

Assorted Macarons (New)

Kwanzaa Sweet Potato Loaf (New)

New Year’s Cookie (New)

Crisped Rice Treat

Hot Chocolate

Hot Apple Cider (Available with Bailey’s Irish Cream, Captain Morgan, Grand Marnier, or Rumchata)

Waffle Shot (Available with milk, low-fat milk, chocolate milk, or eggnog)

Waffle Shot (Available with Bailey’s Irish Cream, Captain Morgan, Grand Marnier, Rumchata, Amaretto, Butterscotch Schnapps, Rumple Minze, Crown Royal Apple, Skrewball Whiskey, Fireball Whiskey, Louis the 13th)

At both Disneyland and California Adventure, you can find plenty of gingerbread-inspired treats, such as the Mickey Gingerbread Man. You can also find other gingerbread-inspired trinkets, like the Gingerbread Mickey Ear Hat Bowl or the Gingerbread Bottle Topper.

Florida

At the Grand Floridian, as in years past, you will be able to purchase a variety of treats, mugs, ornaments, and other goodies from the gingerbread display. Some of these items will have the EARisdescent look to celebrate Disney World’s 50th anniversary this year.

Items for purchase at the Grand Floridian include the following:

Freshly baked, homemade items, such as Gingerbread Mickeys and Shingles, Stollen Bread, Brownie Christmas Tree, and Chocolate Peppermint Bark

House-made Gingerbread Ornaments and Gingerbread Houses

New items like the Gingerbread Latte Whoopie Pie and Hot Cocoa Bombs

Assorted Gingerbread Cookie Bags, Marshmallow Pops, and Caramel Pecan Fudge Bar

Gluten-friendly, plant-based, and no sugar added treats

Grand Floridian Combo Box featuring assorted fan favorite treats, including the Chocolate Mickey Ornament, exclusive to the Combo Box

At the Beach Club Resort, you can find several limited-edition items, such as ornaments, mugs, and pins. You can also find treats for purchase, including:

Signature Stollen Bread

Candied Pecans (Plant-based)

Trio of Fudge

Chocolate Covered Marshmallow Snowman

Crispy Rice Treat

Chocolate Mickey Cookie (New)

Peppermint Bark

Gingerbread Shingle

Chocolate Gingerbread Cookie (Gluten-Friendly)

Gingerbread Cookie (Gluten-Friendly)

Boardwalk Inn has plenty of treats as well, such as:

Mickey and Minnie Sugar Cookies

BoardWalk Mickey Sugar Cookie (New)

Giant Gingerbread Mickey Cookie (New)

Gluten-Friendly & Plant-based Gingerbread Mickey Cookie

Artisan Peppermint Marshmallows (New)

Carnival Bark (New)

Gingerbread Frost Cocktail

At the Contemporary Resort, you’re sure to find a special treat, as there are several to choose from, including:

50th Anniversary Gingerbread Castle Brick (New)

Family Tradition Cookie Box featuring a Coconut Macaroon from Chef Jeff’s family, a Sugar Cookie from Chef Kelly’s family, a Butterball from Chef Amber’s family, and a Kitchen Sink Cookie representing all the Cast in the Bakery coming together to bring this display back! (New)

Chocolate Peppermint Cookie

Linzer Cookie

Gluten-friendly 5-Legged Goat Sugar Cookie (New)

Dark Chocolate Peppermint Holiday Bar (New)

Hot Cocoa Bombs (New)

Frozen drinks with optional alcohol floaters: Frozen Coquito with a rum floater Frozen Hot Chocolate with peppermint schnapps Frozen Apple Cider with a fireball floater



And finally, an all-new gingerbread martini is available, with Absolut Elyx Vodka, Rumchata Cream Liqueur, and gingerbread spice, with a rim of fresh-baked gingerbread. You can find this across the Disney World Resort at any of these locations:

Grand Floridian Café, Cítricos, and Enchanted Rose at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Boma: Flavors of Africa and Sanaa at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Chef Mickey’s and Outer Rim at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, and dinner at Cape May Café at Disney’s Beach Club Resort.

After you get your delicious seasonal treats, don’t forget to get pin signings with Disney’s pastry chefs! The dates and times of these events are going to be different, depending on the Resort, so keep an eye out for special details on that!

There are so many incredible opportunities to find gingerbread displays, houses, treats, and other special holiday offerings throughout the Disney Parks this year! For more info on other holiday treats and limited-time offerings, check out the Disney Parks Blog Disney Eats page or keep up with their content on Instagram!

Have you seen any of these gingerbread displays at the Parks in the past? Which ones are you looking forward to seeing this year? Tell us in the comments!