“Sweet” Construction Happening Now at Disney World Hotel

It’s November, which marks the beginning of the holiday season at the Walt Disney World Resort! We’re already seeing the rapid transition from Halloween to Christmas decorations at the Disney World and Disneyland Parks, and the same is happening for Disney World Resort Hotels as well.

One hotel that is getting the holiday treatment is Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa, whose lobby holds a fan-favorite holiday tradition every Christmas season – a life-size gingerbread house display.

At the Grand Floridian, it’s an annual tradition to have a gigantic gingerbread house decked out for the holidays in the lobby of this stunning Victorian-style Resort.

And right now, construction is happening on this delectable decoration at the Grand Floridian, per a recent Tweet from Orlando-based journalist Ashley Carter:

Work begins on the gingerbread house display at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort. pic.twitter.com/lcrLLEFNGX — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) November 1, 2022

The 2021 gingerbread house was beautifully decorated, with plenty of treats for purchase at the gingerbread house. This was Disney’s description of the gingerbread house last year, and we’re looking forward to seeing what’s new and different this year!

This stunning life-size storybook gingerbread house with “cinnamon clouds” puffing from the chimney is beautifully decorated with white chocolate candy canes, edible snowflakes, and sugar poinsettias. Treats for sale include house-made Gingerbread Houses and Gingerbread Ornaments.

Besides this massive gingerbread house, Guests who stay at the Grand Floridian can expect to see beautiful sights year-round at this upscale Disney Resort Hotel. Per Disney,

Victorian elegance meets modern sophistication at this lavish Disney Resort hotel. Unwind outdoors, indulge in a luxurious massage and watch evening fireworks light up the sky over Cinderella Castle. Just one stop to Magic Kingdom park on the complimentary Resort Monorail, this timeless Victorian-style marvel evokes Palm Beach’s golden era.

With the holidays just around the corner, this gingerbread house display is just one of the several magical holiday experiences we can expect this year at the Walt Disney World Resort, whether at the Parks, hotels, or even Disney Springs!

Stay tuned for more updates on this and other holiday offerings at Disney World and Resort Hotels this season.

Have you ever seen this gingerbread display at the Grand Floridian? What did you think? Tell us about your experience in the comments!