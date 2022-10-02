Splash Mountain Celebrates 30th Birthday Ahead of ‘Princess and the Frog’ Retheme

Walt Disney World Resort’s Splash Mountain celebrated one of its final birthdays on Sunday. The iconic water ride opened in Frontierland at Magic Kingdom on October 2, 1992, making the Briar Patch 30 years old!

Splash Mountain will reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure in 2024 at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, with all-new details about the ride revealed at D23 Expo in September. The retheme is controversial among fans, but one thing is certain: Princess and the Frog (2009) is making its mark on the Disney Parks.

Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t announced any commemorative Splash Mountain merchandise or 30th-anniversary celebrations. However, the Disney Parks recently reached another magical milestone – EPCOT celebrated its 40th birthday on Saturday.

More on Splash Mountain

No closing date has been publicly announced for Splash Mountain in Frontierland at Walt Disney World Resort or Critter Country at Disneyland Resort. The Song of the South (1946) ride will remain the same at Tokyo Disneyland, though the Disney Park recently removed the ride’s anthem, “Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah,” from its music loop. From Disney:

Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure.

A Hare-Raising Ride

Gently drift through a colorful Southern bayou along with happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit as he looks for his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare. Glide by over 100 adorable Audio-Animatronics geese, frogs, raccoons, possums, bees, alligators and other down-home critters as they sing classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” and “Ev’rybody’s Got a Laughing Place.”

Then hang on to your hats—this delightful musical cruise ends in an exciting 5-story splashdown into a thorny Briar Patch!

You Will Get Wet

This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked.

Are you excited for Splash Mountain to reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure?