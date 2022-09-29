Fans Broken-Hearted Over Minimal EPCOT 40th Anniversary Celebration

EPCOT will celebrate its 40th Anniversary on October 1, 2022. Throughout September, Walt Disney World Resort fans began gearing up for a major celebration, especially since the Disney Parks are still celebrating the Resort’s 50th Anniversary.

Unfortunately, fans are disappointed with the EPCOT 40th Celebration offerings, which include a D23-exclusive social mixer, limited-edition merchandise, and limited-time-only snack offerings. Disney Parks shared a look at the exclusive merchandise on Twitter:

First look alert! 🌐👕✨ Today, we’re giving you a peek at some of the new merchandise in the EPCOT 40th Anniversary Collection. Get the dazzling details now: http://spr.ly/6013MnBnl

First look alert! 🌐👕✨ Today, we’re giving you a peek at some of the new merchandise in the EPCOT 40th Anniversary Collection. Get the dazzling details now: https://t.co/aq2NCAXh5G pic.twitter.com/PAz6v9SVnG — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 22, 2022

Spectrum News Reporter Ashley Carter shared a look at the official celebration snacks, which can also be found on Disney Parks Blog:

Disney has released an early look at some of the specialty food and drink items that will be available for EPCOT’s 40th anniversary, including a celebration funnel cake, a frozen margarita and a Figment sponge cake.

Disney has released an early look at some of the specialty food and drink items that will be available for EPCOT's 40th anniversary, including a celebration funnel cake, a frozen margarita and a Figment sponge cake. pic.twitter.com/tzC31esnyX — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) September 23, 2022

Fans were incredibly disappointed with the offerings. @justflayre wrote:

I’m just seeing a bunch of stuff that’ll be at the Character Warehouses by Fall 2023 for dirt cheap. Uninspiring and overpriced.

I'm just seeing a bunch of stuff that'll be at the Character Warehouses by Fall 2023 for dirt cheap. Uninspiring and overpriced. — David ("Flayre") (@justflayre) September 22, 2022

Many expected more celebrating the second Florida Disney Park. From @VLuchR:

Are you going to announce something other than merch? Maybe a special tag at the end of Harmonious? Bring back some old food favorites? Some special entertainment? Not just a continental breakfast for D23 Let’s really celebrate Epcot’s amazing 40 years.

Are you going to announce something other than merch? Maybe a special tag at the end of Harmonious? Bring back some old food favorites? Some special entertainment? Not just a continental breakfast for D23 Let's really celebrate Epcot's amazing 40 years. — VLR 💛💙💛💙 Azovstal (@VLuchR) September 22, 2022

@MainStreetDad called the merchandise “trash:”

What is this trash? The retro Epcot35 designs were infinitely better. I was there in ‘82, and I don’t recall the rainbow motif.

What is this trash? The retro Epcot35 designs were infinitely better. I was there in ‘82, and I don’t recall the rainbow motif. — Phil LeBlanc (@MainStreetDad) September 23, 2022

Many EPCOT 40th Celebrations – such as specialty food offerings advertised starting on September 29 – will be shortened by Theme Park closures following the impact of Hurricane Ian. While it’s fun to celebrate a Theme Park anniversary, Disney Cast Member and Guest safety is the most important thing.

EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney Springs, and Disney’s Water Parks and mini golf courses remain closed through September 29. Theme Park operations are expected to resume Friday, with a phased return to normal.

What do you think of the EPCOT 40 merchandise and food offerings?