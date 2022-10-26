Replacement to the Beloved Fantasmic! Spectacular Gets Surprising New Opening Date

in Tokyo Disneyland

Posted on by Thomas Hitchen
One of the world’s Disney Park Resorts will see a brand-new nighttime spectacular take the coveted time slot and location of Fantasmic! this coming November — or so we thought!

Tokyo Disney Resort’s two theme parks — Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea — are operated by The Oriental Land Company under the license of The Walt Disney Company. While that agreement makes the Parks found in Urayusu, Chiba, Japan unique, the pair emulate the Disney magic found across the Resorts worldwide. And as such, incorporate and include various theming, concepts, and characters that can be seen in places like Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, and Disneyland Paris.

One such experience that Tokyo Disney Resort, specifically Tokyo DisneySea, had in common with the United States theme parks was the beloved classic nighttime spectacular, Fantasmic!. However, it was announced some time ago that Fantasmic! at the Disney Park would be replaced with a new offering, Believe! Sea of Dreams — a show which promises to take over the Mediterranean Harbor, and utilize projection mapping technology on the Resort’s in-Park hotel, the Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta.

While Disney fans and Guests were anticipating the arrival of this Fantasmic! replacement next month, in a surprising move, The Oriental Land Company has brought the new spectacular forward… to October 27, 2022.

The official Twitter account of the Tokyo Disney Resort (@TDR_PR) shared the news:

On October 27th (Thursday), “Hirunandesu!”, the new nighttime entertainment at Tokyo DisneySea, “Believe! ~Sea of Dreams~” will be released a little earlier! Disney’s story of believing in dreams

The synopsis for Believe! Sea of Dreams, in part, reads:

In “Believe! Sea of Dreams,” Disney and Pixar friends remind dreamers to keep on believing and making their wishes come true. The spectacular show takes place at Mediterranean Harbor at Tokyo DisneySea, where the waters are transformed into the Sea of Dreams—a place filled with “wishing stars” that appear whenever someone makes a heartfelt wish.

The show will include characters like Peter Pan, Rapunzel, and Elsa from the classic movies, Peter Pan (1953), Tangled (2010), and Frozen (2013) and Frozen II (2019), respectively. This is a sure sign that Tokyo Disney Resort aims to create a continued cohesive experience for Guests as the new expansion, Fantasy Springs — which includes theming associated with the former movies — is set to debut in 2023.

As for the other Disney Parks, Fantasmic! currently plays at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, while the epic and highly-anticipated return of the show at Walt Disney World Resort’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios Theme Park is just a short time away.

Will you be viewing Believe! Sea of Dreams on your next visit to Tokyo Disney Resort? Let us know in the comments down below!

