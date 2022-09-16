A major company dedicated to bringing theme park attractions to life teased Disney over their ride announcements at this year’s D23 Expo.

This year’s D23 Expo brought many announcements on the latest upgrades coming to Disney Parks worldwide, from all-new details on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, opening at Disneyland Park and Magic Kingdom in 2024, to a complete retheming, bringing San Fransokyo to life in Disney California Adventure, and even some exciting projects that could come to Walt Disney World inspired by Coco (2017), Encanto (2021), Zootopia (2016), Moana (2016), and even a land inspired by Disney villains.

While many of these announcements blew fans away, a group of attraction vehicles announced that caused a major theme park attraction company to tease Disney over their presentations.

Guests visiting the Disney Parks and Experiences Wonderful World of Dreams pavilion could have a first look at the ride vehicles for the upcoming Zootopia-themed attraction in development at Shanghai Disneyland and the vehicles for Tokyo Disneyland’s Fantasy Springs attractions inspired by Frozen, Tangled, Peter Pan, and Tinker Bell. An image of the Zootopia-themed attraction was shared by

Disney Magical Kingdom Blog (@DMK_Blog).

2022: #Disney fans and attendees from across the world at this year’s highly anticipated #D23Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, will have access to a sneak peek of exciting new details of #Zootopia, Shanghai Disneyland’s eighth themed land that is currently under construction.

However, these vehicles were not a big announcement, literally, as the vehicles showcased were miniature models of the actual ride vehicles. This is understandable, as many of these projects are still in early development stages, but the models caused a hilarious tweet from a leading company in the development of theme park attractions.

Simworx (@Simworx), “Leaders in the supply of Media Based Attractions to Theme Parks and Visitor Attractions worldwide,” shared a hilarious video showcasing one of the company’s latest developments at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Expo Europe. The video compares “what they expected [the company] to bring to the show,” showing a model similar to Disney’s, versus what the actual ride vehicle, which is much more impactful.

What we actually brought ✨ See it for yourself today, Booth # 1728! #IAAPAExpoEurope pic.twitter.com/EeUTzxYXgo — Simworx (@Simworx) September 14, 2022

While Simworx didn’t explicitly mention Disney in this video, the similarities between the two models are hard to ignore, and the timing is perfect for making a little joke teasing Disney if that is what the company was trying to do.

Simworx has worked with Ferrari, DreamWorks, and National Geographic to develop highly immersive simulation attractions and even helped develop the technology behind the highly acclaimed attraction Star Tours – The Adventures Continue, located in Disney Parks worldwide.

