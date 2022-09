Cinderella Castle comes to life with Disney Enchantment. Projections and awe-inspiring fireworks tell your favorite Disney stories to end your day at Magic Kingdom.

Unfortunately, the Magic Kingdom fireworks were less than magical for some Guests this week. TikTok user @gracehair17 shared this video from Main Street, U.S.A.:

In the video, a Guest with a large umbrella blocks the view of Cinderella Castle, and a voice yells, “What you don’t do at the Magic Kingdom.” Grace said the “*sshole” Guest was asked three times to move the umbrella and refused. Though Disney Enchantment fireworks are in the sky, the umbrella blocked the view of Cinderella Castle projections for other Guests.

It wasn’t raining, which only frustrated Grace and other Guests more. Commenters joked that to top it all off, the Guest was using a Universal Orlando Resort umbrella at Walt Disney World Resort.

Disney Enchantment

Disney Enchantment (presented by Pandora) replaced Happily Ever After as Magic Kingdom’s official nighttime spectacular for Walt Disney World Resort’s 50th Anniversary in 2021. Fans were underwhelmed with the show, leading the Disney Park to add Walt Disney to the show nearly a year after it premiered. Some fans speculate that Happily Ever After will return after Disney Enchantment ends in 2023, with an announcement expected at D23 this weekend. From Disney:

Behold a brand-new nighttime fireworks spectacular that empowers you to believe in yourself and in magic.

An Incredible Journey Awaits