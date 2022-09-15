‘Avengers 5’ Receives Exciting Update

Avengers: Kang Dynasty (2025) has a great update for fans interested in who will be writing the script for the movie.

Everyone is looking forward to seeing more of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, who will end up being the villain for the Multiverse Saga. Right now, fans have only seen the actor in Loki, but Kang is confirmed to be the villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania (2023) and will appear in the next two Avenger movies.

Kang Dynasty will be a major moment for the MCU as fans will finally see Kang not only in the spotlight but change the MCU as we know it. One crucial thing every great movie needs is a phenomenal writer and director. Fans know that Daniel Destin Cretton is directing the movie, but fans have learned that one of the Rick and Morty writers will join the project.

According to Deadline, Jeff Loveness is confirmed to be the writer for the project, and he wrote the script for Ant-Man 3 as well as the script for six Rick and Morty episodes; ‘Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty, Never Ricking Morty, Promortyus, The Vat of Acid Episode, Mort Dinner Rick Andre, and Rickmural Jack.

While fans don’t know how great the script is for Ant-Man 3 when the movie releases it will become clear what the expectation should be for the MCU movie. Even if the movie is a disaster, that doesn’t mean that Loveness can’t redeem himself with the next movie, just like the writers for Thor: The Dark World (2013) did as they went on to write scripts for Avengers: Endgame (2019).

At the moment, Loveness will hopefully be a writer who will balance the number of heroes in the spotlight since the roster for Avengers 5 might be a little crazy due to the crazy amount of new characters introduced. It’s clear how many super heroes will appear in the movie, but fans shouldn’t expect anything less than Endgame.

Marvel can’t hold back since they are trying to set up Kang the Conqueror as a larger threat to the MCU than Josh Brolin’s Thanos and that means the world will need every super hero they can get. The problem with this is that Loveness will have to make sure to remember what is happening for all these characters and not accidentally forget about one character or leave a glaring issue in the script.

Hopefully, the director will be up for the task since Avengers 5 is one of the highly anticipated MCU movies, but at least he has a few years before filming starts.

Phase Five is just around the corner, with Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releasing in theaters on February 17, 2023. Kang the Conqueror will take the spotlight as the MCU delves deep into the Multiverse Saga. Phase Five already has a solid roadmap, including Charlie Cox’s return as Daredevil, Blade, and the Guardians of the Galaxy, with the Phase ending with The Thunderbolts on July 26, 2024.

Do you think Jeff Loveness will create a good script for Avengers: Kang Dynasty? Let us know what you think!

Phase Six is still a mystery for fans with several untitled projects, but it will start with the Fantastic Four movie on November 8, 2024. After that, Kevin Feige announced Phase Six would end with two Avengers movies — Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, which could beat Avengers: Endgame as the biggest MCU movie.