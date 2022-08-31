Former iCarly (2007-2012) star Jennette McCurdy recently released her memoir titled “I’m Glad My Mom Died”, where she finally speaks out about the abuse she faced both within her own family and within Nickelodeon.

Now, another former Nickelodeon star is speaking out against the company, claiming they ignored her pleas not to air specific scenes due to “sexualization”.

Nickelodeon is considered one of the most popular television show networks, especially in 1990s and 2000s. Several classics emerged including cartoons like SpongeBob Squarepants (1999-current), Jimmy Neutron (2002-2006), Rugrats (1991-2004), The Fairly Odd Parents (2001-2017), as well as sitcoms geared towards teens such as Drake and Josh (2004-2007), Zoey 101 (2005-2008), The Amanda Show (1999-2002), iCarly (2007-2012), Victorious (2010-2013), and more.

However, Nickelodeon has been receiving backlash, which sparked after Jennette McCurdy released her memoir titled “I’m Glad My Mom Died”.

Following McCurdy’s book, others have come forward, speaking out against the company — including actress Alexa Nicholas, best known for appearing on Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101, as shared that “she didn’t feel safe” during her stint on the series.

Now, another actress is coming forward — Daniella Monet of Nickelodeon‘s Victorious.

Per Variety, a report from Insider, Daniella Monet claims that Dan Schneider, 56, creator of various shows for the network including Victorious, iCarly and Zoey 101, often ignored Nickelodeon’s standards department:

Schneider was known to push the boundaries of children’s TV, often “thumbing his nose” at Nickelodeon’s standards department and ramping up the series’ sexual innuendos, including scenes in which goo was squirted on young actresses’ faces. When it came to picking costumes, Schneider “signed off on all outfits” and “campaign[ed] for the skimpier options,” the report states.

McCurdy also wrote in her memoir that she was pressured to wear a bikini on iCarly.

Now Monet, 33, who portrayed Trina Vegas on Victorious, told Insider that some of her outfits on the show were “not age appropriate” and that she “wouldn’t even wear some of that today as an adult,”

“Do I wish certain things, like, didn’t have to be so sexualized? Yeah, 100 percent,” she said, recalling a time when she contacted Nickelodeon about her character eating a pickle while putting on lip gloss. The Follow Your Heart star claimed she voiced concerns that the moment was too sexual to air, but was ignored by the network.

JoJo Siwa, another former star who has spoken out against the studios, recently stated she has a rocky relationship with the company since they elected to reportedly abandon her.

What do you think of these allegations against Nickelodeon? Let us know in the comments below.