New King Kong Live-Action Series In Early Development for Disney+

A new King Kong live-action series is in early development at Disney+, which promises to be packed with action, adventure and drama.

As reported by Variety, the King Kong series would be a serialized drama that would explore the origins of the iconic monster, as well as the mysteries of his home, Skull Island.

Based on the original King Kong (1933), written by Merian C. Cooper, and the novelizations by artist Joe DeVito, this live-action series will be written by Stephany Folsom, who recently developed the Amazon Prime Video series Paper Girls (2022).

Folsom will also be the show’s executive producer, along with James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett, who will produce on behalf of Atomic Monster, and Dannie Festa for World Builder Entertainment.

King Kong has inspired numerous projects over the character’s 90 years of existence, with the latest installments coming from the Legendary/Warner Bros. Monsterverse. These installments include Kong: Skull Island (2017), Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), and Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), with the upcoming anime series Skull Island currently in development by Netflix.

Peter Jackson also remade the original film, King Kong, in 2005, starring Adrien Brody, Jack Black, and Naomi Watts. Universal Pictures distributed this installment of the famous ape. This film even inspired a couple of attractions at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal’s Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort.

The upcoming King Kong series would be the second live-action project inspired by iconic movie monsters to be developed by a streaming service. Apple is currently preparing a series about Godzilla and the Titans, focusing on the aftermath of the 2014 Godzilla movie, with MCU stars Kurt Rusell — who played Ego the Living Planet in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017) — and Wyatt Russel — who played John Walker/Captain America in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (2021) on Disney+.

Currently, there is not much information regarding the King Kong-based project, but the series will have a completely different approach from Apple’s project. Inside the Magic will update you on the upcoming Disney+ live-action series as soon as more information is released.

