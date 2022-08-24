More Details Released For New Coaster at California Theme Park

More details about a thrilling new coaster coming soon to a massive California theme park have been released, and we can’t wait to ride it.

Amid the constant race for the most thrilling attractions, the best entertainment offerings, the most popular events, and even the best dining options for Guests, SeaWorld has recently made significant developments to earn one of the top spots among the different theme parks across the country.

This year, SeaWorld Orlando received four prizes in the USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards, including Best Theme Park, Best New Attraction with Ice Breaker, Best Outdoor Water Park, and the second spot for Best Roller Coaster with Mako. However, another SeaWorld Park was recently caught receiving track segments and support pillars for a new thrilling roller coaster, or as the Park’s social media team likes to call it, a new “landscaping project.”