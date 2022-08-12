Guests Can Now Buy Official ‘Harry Potter’ Merchandise at Disney Parks

Any good Disney fan knows that the wildly popular Harry Potter movies — Harry Potter and the Sorceror’s Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 (2010), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011) — were made by Warner Bros. Studios.

And, furthermore, the theme park rights to the Harry Potter franchise are held by Universal, not Disney. Now, however, one Disneyland Resort goer has realized that Disney Parks can buy some official Harry Potter merchandise at The Most Magical Place on Earth!

Provost Park Pass took to Instagram to share a video from the Magic Shop on Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland Park in Anaheim, California. In the short video, he explains that, “Theory 11 has themed decks [of cards].”

He then goes on to showcase the Ravenclaw deck which features Harry Potter himself, Draco Malfoy — who is “only a Jack” — Doby, and more characters. Griffindor, Slytherin, and Hufflepuff decks were also available for sale at the time of filming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Provost Park Pass (@provostparkpass)

The video also points out that Disney Parks fans can purchase both Marvel and Star Wars-themed decks as well.

The Theory 11 brand is “the largest producer of luxury, designer playing cards worldwide. Featuring breathtaking, elegant & innovative designs with gold embossing.”

Additional details about the premium Harry Potter playing cards can also be found online. The webpage notes:

Your favorite characters have been brought to life! Harry proudly holds the Golden Snitch and his Nimbus 2000. Voldemort wields his wand made of yew. Snape teaches Potions class with his Advanced Potion Making textbook. Luna Lovegood sports her signature Spectrespecs, along with many more characters! Related: Why Grindelwald Is More Dangerous Than Voldemort

As for the stars of the famous film franchise, earlier this year, HBO Max aired a Harry Potter reunion special that featured the film franchise’s stars, including Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley).

Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Ian Hart also appeared.

More on the Main Street Magic Shop

Disney Parks Blog shared details about Disneyland’s Main Street Magic Shop, where actor Steve Martin once worked before his career skyrocketed:

Located in a picturesque Bavarian cottage in the courtyard of Sleeping Beauty Castle, much of the inventory reflected what had been successful at Taylor’s original shop—rubber masks, practical jokes and “gags” like comical teeth, false eyelashes, a “severed finger,” a “third eye,” and one item that earned the affection of a young employee named Steve Martin, an “arrow through the head.” Martin remembered the goony prop joke that became a trademark during his early stand-up days, “The arrow-through-the-head was a thing we used to sell at Disneyland. It was just so silly. It was like anti-comedy.” Martin spent three years at Merlin’s Magic Shop in Fantasyland. There, he participated in another of the shop’s well-remembered features, demonstrating the packaged magic tricks and practical joke items on sale. Martin recalls that he learned all the tricks, and collected all the jokes, writing down every gag. “I knew every nook and cranny of the shop,” he says.

Did you know you could buy officially licensed Harry Potter merchandise at Disney Parks?

Visit the official Disney World website to plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district OR the official Disneyland website to plan your trip to Disneyland Resort’s two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park — and the Downtown Disney District!