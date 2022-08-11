Disneyland Boat Gets Stuck, Cast Members Push Guests Along With Sticks

There may not be a more iconic and classic Disney Park attraction than “it’s a small world”. This attraction is a slow-moving boat ride that allows Guests to “Embark on a whimsical boat ride past a jubilant chorus of children from around the globe.

The ride can be found at Disneyland Park in California, Magic Kingdom in Florida, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Park in Paris as well as Hong Kong Disneyland. However, the ride is quite old and has certainly seen its fair share of issues, breakdowns, and evacuations. Recently, one of the ride vehicles at “it’s a small world” had some issues returning to the loading dock.

As you can see, one of the boats couldn’t make it back to the loading area. Guests were at the mercy of Cast Members as they used specialized sticks to try and get the boat to move. Eventually, they got it unstuck, and Guests watching the situation unfold started to clap.

Earlier this month at Disney World, one of the boats actually started to sink, leaving Guests stuck for love an hour. In a situation like this, Guests are typically given a pass that allows them to bypass the standby line to make up for the time spent on the attraction.

“It’s a Small World (After All)” is a timeless classic and one of the most well-known songs of all time. Walt Disney actually asked the Academy Award-winning brothers, Richard and Robert Sherman, who were hard at work on Mary Poppins, to create a singular song that could be sung by Audio-Animatronics figures in multiple languages.

“The Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed” Voyage along the Seven Seaways canal and behold a cast of almost 300 Audio-Animatronics dolls representing children from every corner of the globe as they sing the classic anthem to world peace—in their native languages. Amid vibrant backdrops, you’ll travel through country after country, and by journey’s end, you’ll see that it really is a small world after all.