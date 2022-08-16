Guest Has Rare Opportunity to Ride New EPCOT Attraction Completely Alone

Since opening in May of this year, EPCOT’s brand new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind has seen a steady stream of fans hoping to experience the popular attraction. Guests are vying daily for a spot in line, which can be achieved in a couple of ways.

The ride opened with a Virtual Queue and still utilizes it to this day — meaning there is no Stand By queue offered. Additionally, Guests can purchase individual Lightning Lane passes to secure the experience (or to have the chance of riding twice in one day).

Disney Parks Blog shared a Cosmic Rewind how-to so that hopeful fans are set up for success on their next trip to Walt Disney World:

How to enter the virtual queue Beginning at 7 a.m. on the day of their park reservation, guests with a valid ticket or pass and a Disney Park Pass Reservation for EPCOT will be able to check for an available boarding group via the My Disney Experience app* and request access to the virtual queue. This can be done before you leave your Resort hotel or on your way to the park. At 1 p.m., there will be another opportunity to join the virtual queue for anyone who wasn’t able to join a boarding group earlier in the day. Keep in mind, guests must be inside EPCOT to access this second virtual queue opportunity. How to purchase individual Lightning Lane entry Guests with valid park admission and a park reservation can purchase individual Lightning Lane entry in the My Disney Experience app* via the Disney Genie service on the same day of their visit, subject to availability. Virtual queue and individual Lightning Lane entry are only accessible via the My Disney Experience app*. If you have questions or need assistance registering for virtual queue or purchasing an individual Lightning Lane entry, look for one of the Guest Experience Team cast members throughout the park, who will be happy to assist you with your plans.

Even with a Virtual Queue return time or a Lightning Lane reservation window, Guests have reported extended wait times from the entrance to the exit.

Fortunately, this was not the case for one Guest, who recently scored a solo ride on the coaster without another fan in sight. TikToker Adam from Streaming The Magic shared their unique experience in a recent post:

When you’re the only one & last one on Guardians of the Galaxy 😂 #disneyparks

Adam wound through the empty queue to the sounds of applause from Cast Members who were operating the final ride of the day. They joked with the Guest that they would be assigning him an unfavorable seat (as if that even exists) when in reality he had the entire coaster to himself and was able to choose his own seat for the space pursuit.

He panned the empty cars with his camera, a sight largely unseen since its grand opening, before taking off on the solo adventure.

So how did Adam get so lucky? Followers flocked to the comment section to ask the same question.

“We were with our daughter who is too young to ride so they allowed us to do a parent swap,” the original poster responded in a comment. “By the time it was Adam’s turn the ride was closed.”

Viewers commented in the hundreds, agreeing that the experience was a rare and memorable one.

More on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Disney’s official ride description reads:

Take off on an intergalactic chase through space and time with the Guardians of the Galaxy. This family-thrill attraction features the first-ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the largest fully-enclosed coasters in the world! A new innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering—this coaster rotates 360 degrees so you can focus on the action! Just as you are about to reach the culmination of the tour, everything goes sideways, and you are called into action to help the Guardians of the Galaxy. Join Rocket, Groot, Gamora and Star-Lord on an urgent mission where you’ll rewind, rotate and head towards the action through an exciting space pursuit.

Ready for an awesome quest across the cosmos to save the galaxy? It’s all up to you!

Aboard the coaster, Guests are surprised with one of six songs from an “Awesome Mix” playlist, serving as a soundtrack to saving the world. The playlist includes:

“September” by Earth, Wind & Fire

“Disco Inferno” by The Trammps

“Conga” by Gloria Estefan

“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears

“I Ran” by A Flock of Seagulls

“One Way or Another” by Blondie

In addition to challenging themselves to secure a return time for the experience, many Guests have made it their mission to check all six songs off their ride list.

Do you have a favorite Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind experience? Tell us in the comments below!