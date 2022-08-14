Cast Member Almost Died From Covid-19, Returns to Work After 868 Days

“I am finally going back home,” wrote Cast Member Sheila in her recent social media post as she celebrated her return to Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique as a Fairy Godmother’s Apprentice.

The “enchanted salon” has only just started taking reservations for its late August reopening at the Disney Parks. Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique’s return has been highly anticipated, as Guests continue to wait for pre-Covid-19 experiences to once again become available in the years since safety protocols forced numerous closures.

Disney Parks announced the occasion on their official Twitter page with the following Tweet:

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is reopening August 25 at Magic Kingdom Park and Disneyland Park, and reservations for both start later TODAY! Reservations will open on http://DisneyWorld.com no earlier than 1 p.m. ET, and http://Disneyland.com no earlier than 10 a.m. PT. ✨

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is reopening August 25 at Magic Kingdom Park and Disneyland Park, and reservations for both start later TODAY! Reservations will open on https://t.co/cdewtqFxOy no earlier than 1 p.m. ET, and https://t.co/u8diydPyKm no earlier than 10 a.m. PT. ✨ pic.twitter.com/1M4i5ELiUR — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 11, 2022

For many Cast Members, the reopening is an exciting and emotional one, like the following Cast Member who worked in Fantasyland as she waited for the opportunity to “head home” to Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

August 25th🥰✨#bibbidibobbidiboutique #magickingdom #castmember #disney #disneyparks #apprentice #fairygodmothersapprentice #annualpassholder

“I waited so long, but had fun along the way,” user @thatssocourtney commented on her video.

For Cast Member Sheila, though, “going back home” to Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique was something she wasn’t sure she’d live to see, let alone participate in.

But after 868 days away and a near-death illness, Sheila finally returned to work as a Fairy Godmother’s Apprentice and she shared the news along with a series of photos on her Instagram.

On Sunday after 868 days away I get to go back to Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique as one of Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices! I’ve been through quite a lot these last 2&1/2 years, and I don’t want to repeat it… Thank Goodness for Faith Trust & Pixie Dust 🏰✨💕

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheila Kaye Keating Schuler (@sheila616)

She also posted a photo slideshow on her TikTok page set to a recording of the infamous “Happily Ever After,” a song, which was originally co-performed by Jordan Fisher and Angie Keilhauer and is revered by Disney Guests for its role in the fireworks show of the same name.

In the caption, she shared that after being furloughed along with fellow Cast Members as a result of the pandemic, she suffered a life-threatening Covid-19 infection and underwent two surgeries during her time away.

“I’m glad Covid-19 didn’t take you away from us,” one user commented on her TikTok post. “Thank you! It tried very hard to!” Sheila replied.

Her posts since have been nothing but celebratory, showing a “thrilled,” uniformed Sheila with a “huge smile” and “joy inside her heart.”

As I Drove my Royal Carriage Home I was Astounded by the Huge Smile on my face, the Joy inside my heart, and the Love of friendships I had missed so much!!! I am so thrilled I’m sure you can’t tell at all by my face can you? We also received some much-needed Pixie Dust ✨🏰💕

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheila Kaye Keating Schuler (@sheila616)

Commenters celebrated too, several of whom shared their plans to visit her during their upcoming trips to Walt Disney World.

“I’m so excited that you’ll be coming back!” user Michelle Nichols wrote. “We love our Cast Members.”

We here at Inside The Magic are happy to see Shiela is healthy and getting back to making magic at Disney.

More on Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

The official description of the Walt Disney World of offering reads:

Where Fairy Tales Come True

With the wave of a magic wand—plus a few hands-on tricks of the trade—our Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices will pamper and primp your child until they look storybook stunning. Children can choose a hairstyle then add makeup, nail polish and accessories—even a Disney costume. Share the fun as your little one enjoys a resplendently royal head-to-toe transformation!

For more information about packages, reservations, and availability, visit Walt Disney World’s website or click here.

Will you be making a Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique reservation? Tell us your plans in the comments!