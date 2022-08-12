Young Fan’s “Happily Ever After” Performance Goes Viral, Jordan Fisher Responds

Last month, Inside The Magic reported about a young fan whose performance of the song “Happily Ever After” was posted online in hopes of reaching Jordan Fisher. After hundreds of comments and social media tags in an effort to get his attention, Jordan Fisher has officially entered the chat.

Jordan Fisher, best known for his roles in Disney Channel’s Liv and Maddie (2015-2017), Star Wars: Visions (2021), and Pixar’s Turning Red (2022), co-sang the iconic fireworks song, “Happily Ever After” with Angie Keilhauer. From 2017 to 2021, the song echoed throughout Magic Kingdom most nights during the Walt Disney World firework spectacular by the same name.

A video of the duet can be found on Disney Parks’ YouTube channel, sans the Disney movie cameos and infamous commentary that make the Happily Ever After fireworks show so renowned:

In 2021, the Happily Ever After firework show was replaced by Disney’s Enchantment, which debuted at Magic Kingdom as part of the ongoing 50th-anniversary celebrations. In the year following, fans have been quite vocal about their desire to see Happily Ever After make a comeback, with some fans even creating a petition.

Jordan Fisher himself is among those who have had trouble moving on from the firework show, posting about it on social media as recently as a few days ago with the following Tweet:

cry with me

cry with me https://t.co/VW0c0KoE3Q — papa fish (@jordanfisher) August 9, 2022

Countless fans share Jordan’s love for Happily Ever After, including Tiktoker Making Main Street’s daughter, the young fan who’s memorized the show.

“This baby is singing his special song that she loves so so much, and I know is one of his most faves ever too,” Making Main Street captioned the video performance posted to TikTok. “Happily Ever After nerds forever.”

PLZZZZZ help us get this to @Jordan Fisher ❤️ This baby is singing his special song that she loves so so much, and i know is one of his most faves ever too✨ Happily Ever After nerds Forever 🎉🥹 #happilyeverafter #jordanfisher #disneysongs #waltdisneyworld #disneyworld #disneynighttimespectaculars #disneyshows #disneyworldshows #wdwap #wdwtiktok

In just 6 days, the internet worked its magic as the video reached Jordan Fisher himself.

“Oh my god,” Jordan Fisher commented from his verified TikTok account. “I love her.” Making Main Street was overjoyed to see the message. “I can’t wait to show her, thank you!” she wrote.

Clearly, the fans have spoken. No official statement has been made by Disney regarding a potential Happily Ever After revival, but Inside The Magic will bring you all the updates should that change.

Do you want to see a Happily Ever After revival at Walt Disney World? Tell us in the comments below!