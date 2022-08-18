Disney Vacation Club Member Demands Disney Pay Her Phone Bill

Disney Vacation Club allows Disney fans to stay at Disney-owned or sponsored properties worldwide, including Disney’s Grand Californian Resort & Spa at Disneyland Park, Disney’s Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World Resort, and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko’Olina, Hawaii. It even offers Disney Cruise Line benefits!

Like any timeshare, though, DVC has its downsides. Davina Mcginn (@davinamcginn) shared her struggles with Disney Vacation Club on Twitter this week. Mcginn lives in New Zealand, so she has difficulty booking vacations online and has to pay international phone fees when she calls Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort in the United States.

Mcginn wrote that she regretted joining Disney Vacation Club with her mother as it felt like they were unable to accomplish anything they’d hoped to as DVC owners:

Unsure why my mum & I ever joined the Disney Vacation Club. It’s been nothing but disappointment since 2019. Being a International member sucks. Completely unable to book anything ever because of rules we had no idea about 🙃

Further, Mcginn said she was on the phone with a Disney Cast Member for two hours. After being told she couldn’t book the things she hoped to, Disney Vacation Club had a technical error that meant they could no longer help Guests until it was resolved.

Mcginn was furious that she spent two hours paying international phone charges with no resolution. She wrote:

I just wasted 2 hours on the phone to Disney Vacation Club to be told no to everything I was trying to organise & then the system crashed so they couldn’t help me with anything else 🙃 A 2 hour phone call.. to the USA.. from New Zealand 🙃🙃🙃 @Disney pay for my phone bill

At this time, Disney and Disney Vacation Club haven’t publicly responded to Mcginn’s Tweets. Hopefully, this situation will be rectified soon for these DVC members!

With Disney Vacation Club, get exclusive access to deluxe rooms and villas at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. Sail the seven seas on a Disney Cruise or explore the world with Adventures By Disney.

For a luxury experience, check out DVC’s “Concierge Collection” with partner hotels available in the United States and worldwide. If you’re a nature lover, DVC also offers exclusive opportunities with National Geographic Expeditions. Check Disney Vacation Club’s website for a complete list of DVC destinations.

Do you think Disney Vacation Club is worth the cost?

