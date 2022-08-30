Disney’s Galactic Starcruiser Unavailable on Select Dates Next Year

While many exciting things are happening across the entire Resort, like the upcoming TRON roller coaster at Magic Kingdom or the brand-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind attraction at EPCOT, none really compare to what Disney has done with its Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser.

The experience is a truly magical offering for Star Wars superfans as well as Guests looking for an immersive Disney “Resort.”

However, when looking ahead to next year’s calendar dates, we noticed a few are completely unavailable. During the summer, May 17 through the 18 are not available to book.

As of now, we are unsure why these dates are unavailable. It could be due to an internal event, or the immersive Star Wars experience may be shutting down completely for these dates. In other news, we recently reported that Disney had nearly doubled the price of an exclusive Galactic Starcruiser experience. We will continue to monitor these dates and update our article as necessary.

Part of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge expansion which opened in 2019 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, this state-of-the-art hotel is advertised as an incredibly immersive experience, allowing Guests to live out their very own Star Wars adventure while onboard the Corellian-made Halcyon starcruiser.

Since its initial “launch,” the experience has been praised for its immersion and overall quality, though there are still issues that Disney will continue to iron out. This experience comes at quite a cost, though, so be sure to have your galactic credits ready. The price to fly is nearly $6000 per room, which is a cost that may price even the biggest Star Wars fans out, considering this is only a 2-night adventure.

This does, however, include food costs, room, and board, entertainment, a visit to Batuu at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and more.

The official description of Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser can be seen below:

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space. Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together. As the itinerary continues, you’ll take the story further and deeper. Choose your path. Seek out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu—where your mission continues at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!

