Entire Disney World Park Goes Dark After Reported Power Surge

Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios recently reportedly found themselves in the dark.

When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Park Guests can enjoy four world-class theme parks in the form of Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

At Hollywood Studios, you can enjoy many fun attractions like Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, Star Tours: The Adventures Continue, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Toy Story Land– which includes Slinky Dog Dash, Toy Story Mania!, and Alien Swirling Saucers– as well as the epic Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, which houses Rises of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run.

However, Guests visiting the Disney Park recently may have found themselves without power.

Several reports on social media indicated that a power surge had knocked out the entire theme park over the weekend. The length of this outage was not very long, according to Guests, but it was a unique experience. Disney has not confirmed that this was due to a power surge or given any reason for outages.

It should also be noted that everything is back to normal operations now and that the alleged outage did not require any kind of massive inconvenience to Guests who were visiting the Park.

This isn’t the first instance of a reported power outage at Disney World or Disneyland. For instance, Main Street, U.S.A. went completely dark this past March as a power surge caused the lights to go out. The incident happened at nighttime and TikTokers caught some unique videos of the popular area of the Park completely dark. Over in Disneyland Paris, a reported major power surge forced all attractions to be evacuated as the Park went dark.

Have you ever experienced a power surge while visiting Disney? Let us know in the comments!