Disney Fans Lose it Over Tweet Comparing Student Loan Forgiveness to Splash Mountain Retheme

Like it or not, Splash Mountain will reopen as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort in 2024. The long-awaited Princess and the Frog (2009) theme will replace the controversial Song of the South (1946), a film widely regarded as racist that has been banned from distribution by The Walt Disney Company.

The retheme is a hot topic among Disney Parks fans, so much so that some have created social media accounts devoted to Splash Mountain and spread a petition to keep the ride in its current state. A new account popped up in June of this year, @Came4Splash. The account follows others with the #SaveSplashMountain hashtag in their bios.

@Came4Splash’s username, “First They Came For Splash And I Said Nothing,” references the 1946 post-war poem “First They Came” by Martin Niemöller, a German Lutheran pastor. Initially an antisemitic Nazi supporter, the pastor changed his mind after being imprisoned in a concentration camp. Niemöller wrote the poem as a commentary on intellectual and clergy silence – including his own – during the rise of the Nazis and subsequent killings throughout The Holocaust.

On Wednesday, @Came4Splash wrote a Tweet referencing President Joe Biden forgiving between $10,000-20,000 of student loan debt for Americans that make under $125,000. Little did they know the Tweet would become a meme in the Disney Parks fan Twitter community:

OK SO WE ARE GOING TO FORGIVE STUDENT LOAN DEBT WHICH THEY AGREED TO PAYING BUT WE DONT GET TO KEEP SPLASH MOUNTAIN WHICH I DID NOT CONSENT TO BEING REMOVED!!!! #studentloanforgiveness #savesplash

For many, this was the first exposure to the account since its creation in June, and people naturally took issue with its reference to not only student loans but The Holocaust.

A screenshot of the Tweet from @itzybitzyminnie gained hundreds of interactions, far more than the original from @Came4Splash. Dozens of fans turned it into a copypasta – they copied the text, changed it slightly to reference something else, and Tweeted it themselves to make fun of it. Here’s an example from @GlitterNGloom41:

OK SO WE ARE GOING TO FORGIVE STUDENT LOAN DEBT WHICH THEY AGREED TO PAYING BUT WE DONT GET TO KEEP THE GREAT MOVIE RIDE WHICH I DID NOT CONSENT TO BEING REMOVED!!!!

In response, @Came4Splash wrote:

So you want to mock those who want to save a beloved ride that celebrates black excellence but you can’t even be bothered to quote tweet because you don’t want them to know you are indeed on the wrong side of history 🤔

@Came4Splash’s reference to student loan debt forgiveness is not their first political comparison. They’ve called Splash Mountain “Mask Mountain” and “Pronoun Mountain,” and parodied the struggle for trans rights and the Black Lives Matter movement. In June, they referenced Roe v. Wade being overturned – a significant blow to abortion rights:

What Happened to a Woman’s Right to Choose to watch Song of the South?

We must note that we cannot confirm if @Came4Splash is satirical. A deep dive into all of the account’s Tweets, following, and followers suggests authenticity, as it only follows other Splash Mountain fans and maintains passionate about preserving the ride. However, many have suggested the account is deep satire meant to mock the accounts it associates with.

