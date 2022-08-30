Disney Attraction Showing Significant Progress During Extensive Refurbishment

Guests have seen significant progress being made at a beloved Disney attraction during an extensive refurbishment.

Guests visiting Disneyland Paris have shared several images of the progress at the classic attraction “it’s a small world,” which has been closed for an extensive refurbishment since late 2021. While it may be upsetting to miss the chance to experience this beloved classic during your visit to the Parisian Park, Guests think that the beautiful exterior that has recently been revealed makes this lengthy closure well worth the wait.

Disney Cave 0f Wonders (@Cave0fWonders) posted a photo a few days ago of some scaffolding and structures being removed from the attraction’s facade.

Part of the “It’s a Small World” attraction tarp has been removed #disneylandparis

✨ 🚧 Une partie de la bâche de l’attraction « It’s a Small World » a été enlevée ✨#disneylandparis pic.twitter.com/P1cArW8eqF — 🧞‍♂️ Disney Cave 0f Wonders 💫🏰 (@Cave0fWonders) August 27, 2022

InsideDlpCastle (@InsideDlpCastle) shared a closer look at the attraction, showing the iconic sun and moon and other elements of the attraction’s facade with fresh and vibrant new paint.

The “It’s a Small World” attraction is revealed a bit! The colors are beautiful

🚧L'attraction "It's a Small World" se decouvre un peu ! Les couleurs sont magnifiques 😍 pic.twitter.com/p9HrgRRbMv — InsideDlpCastle (@InsideDlpCastle) August 28, 2022

While the attraction’s refurbishment continues to show constant progress, Disneyland Paris has not released an official reopening date for “it’s a small world.”

As of the publication of this article, the official Disneyland Paris website shows “it’s a small world” in the list of closed attractions through September 29, the site’s calendar’s latest date.

However, Disney could update this information soon. We strongly advise our readers to check the official Disneyland Paris website for the latest information while planning their trip.

Inside the Magic will update you as we get more information surrounding the “it’s a small world” refurbishment.

If you have never been on this iconic ride, Disneyland Paris describes “it’s a small world” as:

‘it’s a small world’: The Happiest Cruise That Ever Sailed Sing along to the classic anthem of world peace during a delightful musical boat tour hosted by the children of the world. From a colourful dock, climb aboard a cosy boat and set sail along the Seven Seaways Waterway on a 10-minute journey. Amid a vibrant, multi-coloured backdrop exquisitely crafted out of papier-mâché, glitter and fabric, behold a cast of almost 300 traditionally dressed dolls from nearly every corner of the globe sing a simple song in their native language about universal harmony and dance. Travel to all 7 continents and, by journey’s end, see for yourself that it truly is a small world after all.

