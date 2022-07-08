Disney Character Slipped Off Mountain During Fantasmic!

One of Disney Parks’ most popular shows is Fantasmic!, which runs in the United States in both Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

The fan-favorite firework spectacular features a huge assortment of characters, special effects, and a heart-warming story of Sorcerer Mickey vanquishing evil. However, sometimes real-life mayhem can take over the entertaining spectacle, as is what happened in this resurfaced video!

Fantasmic! is currently back operating in Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Southern California, but fans are still eagerly awaiting the show’s comeback at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Theme Park in Central Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort.

Sure, Guests visiting the Disney theme parks in Orlando can pick from Harmonious at EPCOT or Disney Enchantment at Magic Kingdom Park, but Fantasmic! is a beloved, historic show, and its return to Disney World is much-awaited. Chances are the nighttime show will return with changes, like Disneyland’s version did, with many speculating that the Pocahontas section will be reworked or even completely replaced.

And speaking of Pocahontas, one resurfaced video sees the character’s love interest, Captain John Smith — voiced by Mel Gibson — in Walt Disney Studios’ Pocahontas (1995) animated film — encounter difficulties during the climactic rope swinging scene, leaving the Cast Member slipping from the mountain and struggling to hold on.

In a TikTok video shared by @expertoenorlando, John Smith can be seen swinging across the mountainous backdrop. Where the character usually holds onto the ladder and resumes his part in the show, this John Smith misses his grip and ends up swinging continuously above the sequence happening onstage.

While Disney Parks aim to retain the magic as much as possible in their Parks and Resorts worldwide, mishaps do happen, often disrupting the Guests’ Disney experience, but as should be reminded, the health and safety of Cast Members during performances, shows, parades, and cavalcades, is paramount.

Disney fans have witnessed Ariel lose her top at Disney World and over in Disneyland Paris, Minnie Mouse got too excited during a performance that she sadly lost her bloomers. It is not just in the Parks either, a resurfaced video of Mickey Mouse aboard the Disney Cruise Line shows the famous Disney character losing his eye before running offstage.

As for Fantasmic! at the Walt Disney World Resort, the show hosted at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Sunset Boulevard is making its comeback this year, however, as to when Guests will be welcomed back to the amphitheater, is still unknown.

More on Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Featuring more than 50 live performers, massive sets, stunning effects, dazzling pyrotechnics and rousing music, this larger-than-life show is painted on a grand canvas of dancing water and light like nothing you’ve ever seen. Overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises, it will leave your entire family smiling from ear-to-ear!