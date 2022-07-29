All Eight ‘Harry Potter’ Movies to Be Pulled From Streaming Service

HBO Max will soon say “Avada Kedavra!” to the entire Harry Potter saga next month when all eight films in the franchise are pulled from the streaming service.

As one of the most beloved novel and movie series of all time, the Harry Potter franchise, despite recent controversies, remains one of the world’s most popular properties. From the mind of author JK Rowling, the Wizarding World spans books, movies, stage plays, theme parks, and much more.

Over recent years, the franchise has indeed taken multiple blows, not least due to the polarizing views of Rowling, whom many deem transphobic in light of her continued comments and stance on transgender politics. Then there is the case of the cumbersome Fantastic Beasts franchise, which after a relatively well-received first movie, suffered from a muddled second outing, and then endured the recasting of Johnny Depp’s dark wizard, Gellert Grindelwald with Hannibal standout, Mads Mikkelsen for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022) — a decision made due to Depp’s high-profile domestic abuse lawsuits with his ex-wife, Hollywood actress Amber Heard.

]]>

Despite this, Harry Potter celebrated its 20th anniversary at the beginning of the year with the documentary film, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts (2022), which brought back its leading stars Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) to discuss the momentous franchise that launched their careers.

But for those wrapped in the magical nostalgia, and find ease in logging onto HBO Max to marathon the Harry Potter franchise, August 31, 2022, will be the last date fans can do so.

Variety reports:

As of Aug. 31, all eight Warner Bros. titles will be leaving the streamer: “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban,” “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix,” “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince,” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows” Parts 1 and 2. In the U.S., fans of the Wizarding World can stream the eight Potter movies on NBCUniversal’s Peacock, which added them to the service as of July 1.

The switching of streaming homes for movies and movie franchises is commonplace, but nevertheless still annoying for those with only one subscription. In the world of Netflix and Disney+, HBO Max and Hulu, Peacock and Paramount+, audiences are having to have multiple streaming subscriptions in order to enjoy the variety of content out there. And even then, it can get confusing. As was the case with Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) which, despite being partially bankrolled by The Walt Disney Company, did not find its first streaming home on Disney+.

For fans wanting their dose of magic, of wizards and witches, Hogwarts and Quidditch, then time is running out before the Harry Potter franchise vanishes from HBO Max like the Death Eaters in the Vanishing Cabinet.

Are you sad to see Harry Potter leave HBO Max? Let us know in the comments down below!