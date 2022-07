Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida allow guests to step directly into The Wizarding World of Harry Potter with two lands containing rides, shopping, dining, shows, and entertainment. Fans can escape Gringotts, ride Hagrid’s motorbike, catch the Hogwarts Express, enjoy a fresh Butterbeer, and so much more as they revel in the details of the magical realm.

But there is one “dark detail” that is lesser known to the public, and this TikToker brings viewers along to check it out. The following contains Harry Potter spoilers and mentions of blood.

Did you know about this gory detail in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter? 😱🩸 #harrypotter #wizardingworld #wizardingworldofharrypotter #harrypotterworld #harrypottersecrets #harrypottertiktok #harrypottertok #universal #universalorlando #universalorlandoresort #universalstudios #universalstudiosflorida #universalstudiosorlando

The video takes us down the infamous Knockturn Alley, which in the stories is known for its shops catering to the Dark Arts, stopping at the shady storefront of Borgin and Burkes.

The detail is located beneath the storefront window and is a nod to one of the book’s and film’s most “gut-wrenching scenes,” Harry’s parents being murdered by Lord Voldemort.

Set to a timer, those visiting can witness the killing curse in person, complete with flashing green lights and blood splatter on the windows.

Commenters found the visual “creepy,” with many fans noting that the killing curse doesn’t in fact produce blood.

“Ok EXTRA creepy bc the killing curse leaves no marks so where did the blood come from??” user LB Wendelin asked.

“Right????? But I guess if you were thrown against a window or something with the force of the spell 😳” the original poster replied.

Some commenters added their own details for visitors to try and spot, like the sounds of a dragging body heard near the “stairs behind the gate,” and Kreacher the house elf appearing in the window at 12 Grimmauld Place.

Have you witnessed this detail in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter? Have a detail of your own to share? Tell us in the comments!