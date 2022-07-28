“I Knew I Was In Trouble,” Universal Guest Shares Insane ‘Harry Potter’ Ride Experience

A Universal Orlando Resort Guest recently shared a crazy experience while boarding a beloved Harry Potter attraction.

When visiting Universal Orlando Resort, there is so much for Universal Park Guests to see and do from riding the all-new Jurassic World VelociCoaster to Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, E.T. Adventure Ride, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack and so much more.

Universal is home to two world-class theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter can be experienced at both theme parks, with Diagon Alley at Universal Studios and Hogsmeade at Islands of Adventure.

While enjoying the Wizarding World, a Universal Orlando Guest recently shared an experience that they “knew they were in trouble” when they first boarded Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, the popular attraction located in Hogwarts at Islands of Adventure.

“When the park employee forced the extra click of the shoulder restraints I knew I was in trouble,” the Guest shared. “My arms were pinned against my body and my head could barely move from side to side. I was forced to look straight ahead, like Malcolm McDowell in A Clockwork Orange, my eyes glued onto the images on the screen.”

The Guest shared that while the ride continued, they attempted to focus on their breathing as “images of puke firing out their mouth” bombarded their brain.

“I tried my best to focus on my breathing but my thoughts were bombarded with images of puke firing out of my mouth. It was 10 am and I had no change of clothes. It would have been a go-home moment had I splattered myself in vomit. This ride was designed by the uncanny valley. Everything was hyper realistic; every image on the screen forced my brain to work overtime to interpret every pixel and I think this is what caused my body to short circuit. Every pore on my skin was frantically expelling sweat, like sailers on a sinking ship desperately trying to bail out.”

Finally, after exiting the attraction, the rider shared they were completely submerged in sweat.

“By the time the shoulder restraints lifted, my clothes were soaked in sweat, my skin was lily-white, and I was shivering uncontrollably. I hadn’t eaten so I had nothing to puke up. So instead of just getting it over with and yacking into a trash can, I spent 3 hours trying to get my body to homeostasis.”

However, just because the experience may have been a little rough for them, the Guest did not say that they would never board the attraction again. As a matter of fact, it was quite the opposite.

“8/10 would ride again,” they hilariously shared.

Universal Orlando’s official description of Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey reads:

Soar Above Hogwarts™ With Harry Potter™. Enter through the towering castle gates and make your way down the familiar passageways and corridors of Hogwarts™ School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Then soar above the castle grounds as you join Harry Potter™ and his friends on a thrilling adventure. Groundbreaking, state-of-the-art technology (and a little magic) creates a one-of-a-kind ride.

