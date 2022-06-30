Disney Accidentally Leaks Second Season Confirmation of Marvel Series

in Marvel

Posted on by Alex Lue Leave a comment
Captain Marvel in What IF...?

Credit: Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe introduces new characters and realities weekly on Disney+, but What If…? took the Multiverse to a whole new level. Now, as fans wait for any updates on the series, Disney+ Netherlands may have confirmed the series’ second season release date.

Marvel What If Promo Banner
Credit: Marvel

What If…? is hitting Disney+ on July 20. Just kidding! Well, that’s what every Marvel fan beleived this morning as headlines broke that the animated MCU show is coming back to Disney+ next month without any previous notice.

Disney+ Netherlands reportedly shared that What If…? will join Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk on Disney+ on July 20, but that’s turning out to be false:

Disney+ Netherlands has confirmed that #WhatIf Season 2 will NOT premiere on July 20 despite a recent listing…

Related: Actor Convinced “Nobody,” Not Even Thanos, Can Beat the MCU’s New Villain

MCU Direct writes:

According to a Disney+ subscriber newsletter (via Murphy’s Multiverse) sent out to customers in the Netherlands, What If…? Season 2 will debut on July 20. This seems to be a little suspect, however, given that it’s a short way away and neither Marvel or Disney have released any marketing for the show, such as a trailer.

Update: Disney+ Netherlands has confirmed that the July 2022 release for What If…? Season 2 was listed by mistake, so fans will have to wait a bit longer for Marvel Studios’ animated series to return for its sophomore run.

Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) in Marvel's "What If...?"
Credit: Marvel Studios

Related: Chloe Zhao Officially NOT Directing Any ‘Star Wars’ Movie, Fans Rejoice

Disney+ Netherlands reportedly listed a July 20, 2022 release date in their most recent subscriber newsletter, causing a frenzy amongst fans and more.

Now, with the mistake being corrected, fans are hoping that What If…? could aim for a July 2023 release date, giving She-Hulk and more plenty of time to shake up the Marvel collection this Summer.

what if
Credit: Marvel

Related: Charlie Cox Wants Daredevil to Appear “Way, Way More for Many Years” in MCU

The Marvel Universe is becoming much more than iconic characters/Earth’s Mightiest Heroes like Star-Lord/Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Iron Man (Robert Downey, Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson), and Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Tom Holland’s Avenger is leading the way for Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Kate BishopMs. Marvel/Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), Eternals’ Thena (Angelina Jolie), and more — especially with his next Spider-Man trilogy that’s currently in the works.

Do you want another season of What If…? Comment below!

Alex Lue

When he's not in Disneyland, Alex loves to make YouTube videos, watch old movies, and play the guitar. In his spare time, Alex learns all things theme park history, travels Route 66, and listens to the Eagles!

Be the first to comment!