Kid Forced Onto Attraction During Huge Fit, “I’m Not Gonna Do It!”

Disneyland Resort is home to many beloved attractions, from timeless classics like Peter Pan’s Flight, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Haunted Mansion, and “it’s a small world” to new and innovative experiences, like Rise of the Resistance at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure at Avengers Campus. The Park also offers world-class entertainment, delicious dining offerings, fun activities, and the chance to meet and interact with your favorite Disney character.

However, not all Guests have a magical time while visiting the Park, less so do they seem “happy” while visiting The Happiest Place On Earth. A recently surfaced video serves as an example of this.

In a video shared by No Context Theme Parks (@OOCParks) on Twitter, we can see a kid throwing a massive fit, screaming and squirming as his grandparent (or parent, as their relationship is unclear from the video) pulls him from the arm, forcing him onto Soarin’ Over California. “I’m not gonna do it!” and “I’m afraid of heights!” are some phrases we can understand between the kid’s cries and screams as they both enter the attraction’s showroom, with the parental figure pulling the kid by the arm.

As they both get to their assigned seats on the attraction, the kid keeps pulling away, screaming, “You can’t make me! Let go of me!” The parental figure tries to calm the kid one last time before standing up and exiting the attraction with the kid in front of shocked Guests and Cast Members.

You can see the video below or click here to watch it.

The original video was posted by Brian Sterowski on their YouTube channel on February 7, 2012, and has gathered over 655,033 views, 4.6K likes and 1.4K comments since it was posted.

Reactions to the video, both on Twitter and YouTube, take the kid’s side, saying that the parental figure should not have tried to force him onto the attraction, especially if the kid was afraid of heights, and many viewers commented how they hate witnessing similar scenarios on other attractions like Space Mountain.

This experience was terrible for the kid, his family, and the Guests and Cast Members that witnessed the incident. Unfortunately, situations like this are not uncommon at Disneyland, with kids throwing fits for whatever reason or Guests causing a massive fuss over simple situations.

More on Soarin’ at Disneyland

Soarin’ is one of the most popular attractions at Disneyland Resort. Located in Grizzly Peak at Disney California Adventure, this beloved attraction has two variants.

Most of the time, when visiting Disney California Adventure, Guests can enjoy Soarin’ Around the World, feeling the wind in their face during an airborne hang-gliding flight over the world’s wonders.

The official Disneyland website describes the attraction as follows:

An Epic Aerial Adventure

Strap in and prepare for lift off! Thrill as you’re raised high into the air in front of an 80-foot projection dome for a virtual tour around the world. Incredible IMAX digital projection and spectacular aerial footage simulate the graceful motion of flight. Ride the Sky

Your journey begins as the clouds part above the majestic Swiss Alps, revealing a familiar sight to Disneyland fans. Next, you’ll visit polar bears in icy Greenland, swoop past sailboats on Australia’s iconic Sydney Harbour and weave between elephants marching toward Mount Kilimanjaro. Glide above marvels like the Great Wall of China, the Great Pyramids of Egypt and the Taj Mahal in India. Cruise over Monument Valley, Fiji’s Lau Island and thundering Iguazu Falls in South America. Gaze down at the Eiffel Tower as it sparkles like a jewel in the night, surrounded by the lights of Paris.

However, this ride initially opened as Soarin’ Over California, with a film lasting about four minutes and 51 seconds, taking Guests on a simulated hang glider tour of California. Scents like citrus, pine, sagebrush, and ocean mist fill the air as the ride vehicles move gently to simulate the sensation of flying over several landscapes and locations of California. The sites visited on this version are:

Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco

Redwood Creek in Humboldt County

Napa Valley

Monterey Bay Sanctuary

Lake Tahoe

Yosemite Falls and Half Dome in Yosemite National Park

PGA West Palmer Course in La Quinta

Camarillo

Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

USS John C. Stennis (CVN-74) at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego

(CVN-74) at Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego Malibu Beach

Downtown Los Angeles

Disneyland in Anaheim

This version still returns to Disneyland during special events, like the Food & Wine Festival, which recently took place at Disney California Adventure Park.

