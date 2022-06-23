‘Jeopardy’ Makes Uncharacteristic Mistake, Airs With Spelling Error

in Movies & TV

Posted on by Rebekah Barton Leave a comment
mayim bialik on jeopardy set

Credit: ABC

When longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, 80, passed away after a long battle with cancer on November 8, 2020, fans of the game show were devastated. The biggest question for viewers and contestants, of course, was who would fill Trebek’s shoes as the new host.

alex trebek in front of jeopardy board
Credit: ABC

Related: ‘Jeopardy’ Champion James Holzhauer Calls Out Fan’s “Horrifying” Tweet

Following months of guest hosts including Reading Rainbow host LeVar BurtonBig Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik, and former champions like Ken Jennings and Buzzy Cohen, Bialik landed the job following controversy involving former Jeopardy! producer Mike Richardson.

Bialik has faced her own minor controversies, including fans’ frustration at her use of the term “Single Jeopardy” to describe the first round of the show — “Double Jeopardy” has long been the name of the second round — and requests from producers to “tone it down” when dealing with contestants.

Mayim Bialik jeopardy host
Credit: ABC

Related: ‘Jeopardy’ Contestants Stumped By Popular Disney Parks Question

Bialik’s tenure on the long-running game show has already given rise to some popular champions, including Amy Schneider, who won 40 games, and recent champion, Mattea Roach, who broke the win streak record for a Canadian contestant.

The current host’s future on Jeopardy is unknown at this time, however, as Ken Jennings’s recent exit from The Chase has many viewers convinced that he will be taking over full-time hosting duties next season.

james holzhauer, ken jennings, and brad rutter jeopardy
Credit: ABC

Related: Pat Sajak Makes a Noticeable Mistake on Recent ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Episode

The long-running game show has undergone a number of changes lately, including a brand new tournament that “may have broken the “Jeopardy-Verse” and adding the categories above the Final Jeopardy question for the first time since the show debuted in 1984.

During last night’s episode, Jeopardy producers made an uncharacteristic error when the Final Jeopardy question about “19th Century Literature” contained a spelling error.

jeopardy equally spelling error during final jeopardy
Credit: Screenshot via ABC

As you can see above, the June 22, 2022 Final Jeopardy question was:

This author first thought of a parrot before choosing another bird “equallly capable of speech”

“Equally,” however, is spelled “equallly” — with three “l’s” — in a rare mistake for the meticulous Jeopardy team.

This image released by JEOPARDY! shows the new set for the popular quiz show. Season 37 will premiere on Sept. 14. "Jeopardy!" contestant Mattea Roach, the 23-year-old patron saint of Canadian nerds, has cracked the Top 10 list for most consecutive regular season wins.
Credit: ABC

Related: Disney Blockbuster ‘Encanto’ Gets the ‘Jeopardy’ Treatment

The solution to the question was Edgar Allan Poe and the clue, of course, was referring to his iconic poem, “The Raven.”

Returning Jeopardy champion Megan Wachspress, an attorney from Berkley, California, had a somewhat controversial six-game winning streak that had some viewers saying the game show is “rigged.” She was finally beaten during last night’s final round.

megan wachspress six time jeopardy champ
Credit: ABC

Related: ‘Jeopardy’ Confirms Its First-Ever Spinoff Series

The new champ is Jeff Weinstock, a marketing lecturer from Miami, Florida. Weinstock will defend his $11,202 beginning June 23, 2022.

Did you catch the spelling mistake on Jeopardy last night?

Rebekah Barton

When she's not planning her next Disney trip, Rebekah can be found spending time with her family, shopping for Lilly Pulitzer, buried in a good book, or doing yoga. She never misses Jeopardy and alternately wishes she lived in Beast's castle or was making the Kessel Run in the Millennium Falcon. Follow along on Instagram @indianabelle88.

Be the first to comment!