‘Jeopardy’ Facing Backlash After Glitch Spoils Final Jeopardy Mid-Episode

Jeopardy! is under fire once again as a glitch spoiled the “Final Jeopardy!” round for viewers.

When longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek, 80, passed away after a long battle with cancer in November 2020, fans were devastated. The ABC show went through a number of Guest hosts to see who would be the best fit to replace Trebek.

After months of “auditions”, including Reading Rainbow host Lavar Burton and former Jeopardy! champions such as Buzzy Cohen, the show decided to go with not one, but two hosts — former Jeopardy! champion, Ken Jennings, and Big Bang Theory actress, Mayim Bialik.

If you are not aware, Mayim Bialik has made a very subtle change to Jeopardy! that fans have definitely noticed. If you have not seen the actress host the show, she has been calling the opening round of the game “Single Jeopardy,” as opposed to just “the Jeopardy round,” which is what it was known as when Alex Trebek hosted.

This, of course, caused controversy as fans spoke out about the change, but now a glitch in the system is causing more controversy as it resulted in spoiling the “Final Jeopardy!” round.

Jeopardy! viewer and Twitter user Spydee shared an image of the glitch to the social media platform, writing:

Such a weird edit on today’s @Jeopardy Midway through double jeopardy, Ryan goes to answer and we see Jackie’s final score and Amie’s placement. I was so confused!!

This is not the only glitch to have happened as of late. According to TV Insider, another glitch occurred the following day on March 29. The “Final Jeopardy!” played through once at that episode’s mid-point , and then again at the end of the episode, leaving fans extremely confused and frustrated.

Another Jeopardy! fan, Mark, took to Twitter saying:

Weird glitch in tonight’s airing of “Jeopardy” here on the West Coast. After the Jeopardy round and ensuing commercials, they showed Final Jeopardy, and then showed what would have been left of Double Jeopardy and then Final Jeopardy again. Very odd…

At this time, ABC nor Jeopardy! has released a statement on this incident, but Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

Jeopardy! currently airs on ABC every Monday through Friday evening at 7 p.m. EST.

