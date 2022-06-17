Former ‘Flash’ Writer Opens Up About Working With Controversial DC Star

Grant Morrison has opened up about his experiences with Ezra Miller after the recent allegations against the actor have made the writer reflect back on his time with the actor.

The Flash (2023) is a DC project that has been cursed from the very start. Ever since 2014, the movie has suffered several rewrites, writers being replaced, directors being replaced and CGI quality taking more time than originally planned.

Morrison is well-known for his work with DC’s Doom Patrol and Arkham Asylum: A Serious House on a Serious Earth which led to the writer working on a script for The Flash in 2019. The movie was facing some creative differences between the writers and the studios so an overhaul took place leaving Morrison to leave the project.

Now the current iteration of The Flash is in jeopardy with public pressure increasing for DC to take Miller out of the project. Miller has faced allegations of brainwashing and grooming 18-year-old Tokata Iron Eyes and the two have disappeared. Local authorities are trying to find the two after the court issued a restraining order on the actor against Tokata’s family.

Tokata’s parents are concerned for their child as they claim Miller has given Tokata, LSD, Marijuana, and Alcohol and also convinced her to have sex with them as a way to “cure” his sexual addiction. On top of this, another protection order has been placed on another kid who faced a tense hostile situation with the actor after they threatened to take the child away from their family.

Despite this, the writer talked to The Rolling Stone about his brief time working with Ezra Miller. Morrison admits that it has been a long time since Ezra and he have last spoken, but that the actor isn’t the same person he worked with:

“I know they’ve had these problems. I haven’t spoken to them for a while, and the last time I spoke was long, long before this. All I can say is that it’s just not the person I know. I’ve heard stories just like everyone else. I just don’t know. Ezra cut off contact from pretty much everyone for a while. It’s not the person they were. They weren’t aggressive in any way. I just thought Ezra was a super-intelligent kid with so many talents. So all I can say is that I didn’t see that side in any way with them.”

Ezra Miller does need help and hiding from the authorities won’t help them. Some fans are worried that the actor will get desperate and cause a violent scene in an attempt to escape leaving fans to be concerned for Tokata’s safety.

Hopefully, the actor will be found peacefully and get the help they need. It’s unclear what the actor’s future will be in Hollywood since Warner Bros. still has the actor set to star in The Flash despite the public begging for the actor to be replaced.

Do you think Ezra Miller should be replaced? What are your thoughts on the situation?