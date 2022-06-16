Warner Bros. Receives Major Backlash For Support of Amber Heard and Ezra Miller

Warner Bros. Entertainment is currently receiving major backlash from fans.

Warner Bros., the company that brought the DC Universe to life in its movies, first made controversial headlines last year when it announced that it would replace Johnny Depp with Mads Mikkelsen in the latest installment of the Fantastic Beasts franchise, titled Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbeldore (2022).

Following the June 1 verdict reached in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case in which Mr Depp was awarded $15 million in damages, there were rumors that Warner Bros. would be cutting Amber Heard from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) completely and moving on from the embattled actress. However, recent reports indicate that this is not the case.

Heard denied those rumors this week and recent reports indicate that Heard’s screentime may have actually doubled since the verdict was reached.

In addition to the controversy surrounding Heard, much attention has shifted to DC star Ezra Miller, who plays The Flash. Miller hasn’t been in the best spotlight after assaulting people in Hawaii, including one incident where Miller threw a chair at a woman.

Miller is in the limelight currently for allegations of brainwashing and grooming a teenage girl. Miller has been accused of physically and emotionally abusing the girl and also reported having had sex with her back in January 2022. There is a court trial for July 12th.

Many fans have begun to publicly criticize Warner Bros. Company for keeping both Amber Heard and Ezra Miller employed despite the incidents and controversies surrounding the two DC Universe stars.

A hashtag criticizing Warner Bros. began trending on Twitter this week, it reads: #WarnerBrosSupportsAbusers.

One user (@MsHollyBennet) wrote on Twitter:

WB needs to get their house in order. Ezra Miller is a groomer on the run with this victim and the abusive Amber Heard is spiraling towards a new rock bottom while making up for attention #warnerBrosSupportsAbusers #AmberHeardlsAnAbuser #AmberHeardIsALiar #TheFlash #Aquaman2

Another user (@jodikins87) said Warner Bros and DC Comics had “no moral compass.”

@warnerbros & @DCComics, when it comes to ur choices of actors like #AmberHeard & #EzraMiller, u must be so proud! The fact u haven’t booted them both from ur films says it all doesn’t it? #AmberHeardIsAPsychopath #EzraMillerIsASicko #WarnerBrosSupportsAbusers #DCVillians

The hashtag has since received thousands of shares and is one of the leading trends in entertainment on the social media platform.

There has been no official statement from Warner Bros on either of the situations surrounding Amber Heard or Ezra Miller currently.

What do you think of the backlash Warner Bros is currently facing? Let us know in the comments.