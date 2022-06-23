Disney Guests Share ”Once-In-A-Lifetime” Rare Experiences

There’s something about the experiences that Disney Park Guests are able to enjoy at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

No matter where you’re visiting, whether it be Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort, you’re sure to have a magical time.

There are plenty of experiences that simply never get old. Riding iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world”, Space Mountain, and Splash Mountain is something that simply has to be experienced every time you head to the Disney Parks. Enjoying a churro, Mickey Mouse ice cream bar, an iconic spring roll, or a Dole Whip is an absolute must.

Taking time at the end of the night to enjoy epic nighttime spectaculars like Fantasmic!, the Main Street Electrical Parade, Disneyland Forever fireworks show, and “World of Color” all at Disneyland Resort, or EPCOT Harmonious and Disney Enchantment at Walt Disney World Resort simply can’t be skipped.

However, there are some experiences that simply go above and beyond the expectations that Disney Park Guests have for their trip. Here’s a look at some of the rare and “once-in-a-lifetime” experiences that Guests have had and others that you can enjoy.

Disney Park Guests Share Their Rare Experiences

In a recent Reddit thread, many Disney Guests shared rare experiences that they say are simply “once-in-a-lifetime” occurrences.

A Guest shared they found themselves all alone with their family members on one of the most popular Walt Disney World Resort attractions and the result allowed them to ride it eight times.

“It was getting dark and the lake light show was about to begin, so people began to flock onto the bleachers that surround the lake where the show happens,” the Guest said. “I really enjoyed riding Everest once earlier in the day, so while two members of my group saved our seats in the bleachers I ran over to see how long the line was. It was completely empty. My siblings and I rode Everest 8 times and still made it back in time to fully enjoy the light show. By the 4th time I felt like I had every single drop, twist and turn of the ride memorized.”

Another Guest shared how they were simply roaming around Disney’s Yacht Club when they were offered a ride.

“We were roaming around yacht club (staying at dolphin) and we were offered a boat ride around the inside of the world showcase and to watch illuminations from a special spot,” the Guest said. “We were allowed to bring our own bottles of wine/ beer etc and they had snacks on board. This was all free (other than the drinks we carried on board with us) and an unforgettable experience. We didn’t ask to do this it was just something they were testing and offered it to us as a family. It was lovely.”

How about being named “king for the day” at Magic Kingdom? This Guest said their son got to experience just that after pulling the sword from the stone at Magic Kingdom.

“We were walking around fantasy land and as usual, my boys ran up to the sword in the stone to give it a pull,” the Guest said. “When my youngest son, about six years old at the time, went to grab the sword all of the sudden there was loud horns and music! Oh my gosh it actually happened!! They came out and did a little show where they tried a couple of big brawny guys who couldn’t budge it and then they asked my son and he pulled it out!! (Well, not out but you know!) They made him king for the day and it was just such a fun thing! We’d heard that show happened but in all our years at Disney had never seen it before. And haven’t seen it since!”

Just recently, the Sword in the Stone monument has received quite a bit of fanfare. A viral TikTok trend has almost “revived” the attraction and there have even been lines spotted at the Magic Kingdom experience spot despite many longtime Guests admitting that they had completely forgotten about it.

Once-In-A-Lifetime Experiences You Don’t Want to Miss Out On at Disney World

No one can guarantee that you have a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience when visiting Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort. Many times these situations just simply unfold to a Guest who is in the right place at the right time.

However, there are some special opportunities in which can help you have the best experience possible, and who knows what may happen along the way?

Here’s a look at five things you can do to create “once-in-a-lifetime” experiences while visiting Disney.

1. Of course, you’ve got to ride the iconic attractions and enjoy the foods.

Just as we listed earlier, riding iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world”, Space Mountain, and Splash Mountain simply can’t be forgotten. If it’s your first time at Disney, these can be “once-in-a-lifetime experiences” but even if they’re not, you still don’t want to miss out.

Diney food can be magical and tie the whole experience together, as well.

2. How about a backstage tour?

Disney is currently offering a limited-time 50th anniversary tour at Walt Disney World Resort. Of course, it’s an extra cost, but you’ll get a behind-the-scenes look at all of Disney World. If you’re a major fan of the Disney Parks, we definitely suggest attempting to book one of these tours, as they can open your eyes to things that you simply haven’t noticed before.

Disney’s official description of the 50th Anniversay Tour reads:

Celebrate 50 Magical Years at Walt Disney World Resort Get ready to travel by land, sky and the seven seas on an adventure of a lifetime.Together, through this signature VIP Tour experience, your party of up to 6 people—along with your Disney VIP Tour Guide—will indulge in a day of unparalleled magical experiences. You’ll visit a select few of your favorite attractions and discover some of our best behind-the-scenes secrets. Travel back in time to see how Walt’s passions inspired the offerings available throughout Disney Parks today and get a peek into some exciting, new experiences. You won’t want to miss out on this memory-making exploration showcasing The World’s Most Magical Celebration.After transport from your home Resort hotel, you’ll feel the momentum and optimism of the future at our iconic Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Here, you will discover how this 1971 architectural marvel was among the first places to stay at Walt Disney World Resort. After a champagne toast––accompanied by an exquisite view––you are off to conquer the seas: the Seven Seas! Take to our stunning Resort waterways—offering a view of our magnificent Disney Resorts Collection—on a private charter bound for Magic Kingdom park .Step into an enchanting realm of Magic Kingdom park and uncover hidden gems as you stroll down Main Street, U.S.A. and tour the inside of the Cinderella Castle Suite. All that exploring is sure to work up an appetite! So, you’ll be invited to relax as the dining room proudly presents your lunch at Be Our Guest Restaurant! The adventure continues as you see some of your favorite attractions in a whole new light and maybe even gain a fresh perspective on the park itself.Next, cruise along the highway in the sky, heading towards Epcot . Upon arrival, you’ll get a look into the stunning transformation of the park and discover what happens when you blast off for a surprise treat at our all-new Space 220 Restaurant . Here, you’ll see the power of human imagination is combined with the magic of Disney. There’ll even be time to “squeak” on over to Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure . At the end of your trip, you’ll take to the skies one last time as your Disney VIP Tour Guide gives you a finale moment befitting a magical day!

There are some things that you should know before you go about the tour, all those things can be found on the official Disney World website. Here’s a look at reservation information: Reservations: Advance reservations are required. Call (407) 560-4033 to book. Guests under the age of 18 must have parent or guardian permission to call. Learn when advance reservations can be made.

Advance reservations are required. Call (407) 560-4033 to book. Guests under the age of 18 must have parent or guardian permission to call. Learn when advance reservations can be made. Cancellation Policy: Please note, there will be a cancellation fee equal to the cost of 20% of the tour price if you do not provide at least 72-hour notice.

3. Special Events

If you’re not an avid Disney fan, you may not even know that Disney has some of the biggest holiday celebrations in the world. We recommend the Oogie Boogie Bash at Disneyland Resort and Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom in Disney World. In addition, you won’t want to miss out on Mickey’s Very Merriest Christmas Party. All these experiences just returned this year and they offer unique holiday experiences that simply can’t be enjoyed anywhere else.

4. Get Married

If you’ve got the money, getting married in Disney is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that simply won’t ever be forgotten. Disney Fairytale Weddings can help you plan a perfect wedding at many different location across the world, but there’s something special about getting married inside the Disney Parks.

5. Become a Disney Vacation Club Member

If you’re not a Disney Vacation Club member and you frequent the Parks quite often, it may be something worth looking into. Disney Vacation Club is Disney’s timeshare program and allows Guests to have a “home” Resort. This gives you access to the commodities and benefits of the Disney Deluxe Resorts and lets you earn points to use on more trips.

What is your once-in-a-lifetime Disney experience? Let us know in the comments!