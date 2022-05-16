Johnny Depp Reveals the REAL Reason He Doesn’t Watch His Own Movies

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp, 58, has been in the news a lot lately as he is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, 35, for defamation after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post, where she referred to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Heard, best known for her roles in Aquaman (2018), The Rum Diary (2011), and Drive Angry Piper (2011), is countersuing Mr. Depp, claiming that he “defamed her when his former lawyer released statements saying her allegations of abuse were a hoax.”

Due to Heard’s allegations, Depp’s career has taken a few hits. Warner Bros.’ The Fantastic Beasts franchise dropped Depp and recast him with Madds Mikkelson. Disney also fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Prior to the ongoing trial, Depp appeared on The Ellen Show, where the two discussed a variety of topics, including why Depp doesn’t watch his own movies.

Depp went onto the show to promote the fifth Pirates film, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

DeGeneres asked Depp if it was true that he has never seen one of hiis own movies, to whicih Depp said

“I saw part of maybe the first one, I ran out anyway it doesn’t matter,” Depp said laughing. “I ran out like a scared rat. But this one I did see because it’s the fifth one. I felt [like] if this is [the] last one, I want to make sure we are delivering what we need to deliver to the people because the people, you guys went out and saw the thing three four five times, you deserve to not be spoon fed formula, so I tried to up the stakes a little.”

DeGeneres then asked Depp if he is happy with the film to which Depp hesitated and said “Yeah, yeah, yeah”. DeGeneres then jokingly sad, “That’s a great advertisement,” which got Depp laughing.

“I can’t stand watching myself. If you’re not in it, you should see it,” Depp said chuckling.

You can watch the full clip below.

Johnny Depp, 58, is arguably one of the best-known versatile actors in Hollywood. He has starred in a wide variety of films including Sweeney Todd (2007), Alice in Wonderland (2010), Secret Window (2004), Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), 21 Jump Street (2012), The Lone Ranger (2003), Public Enemies (2009), and more.

Depp also played the iconic Jack Sparrow in all five Pirates of the Caribbean films, including Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

As previously mentioned, Disney recently fired Depp from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise after the allegations from Ms. Heard were made.

Heard’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn, asked Depp a few days ago while Depp was under testimony:

“The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film? Correct?”

To which Depp confirmed he would never return as Jack Sparrow:

“That is true, Mr. Rottenborn.”

The Pirates franchise also includes characters such as Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush), Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swan (Keira Knightley), Norrington (Jack Davenport), Governor Weatherby Swann (Jonathan Pryce), Pintel (Lee Arenberg), Ragetti (Mackenzie Crook) and others.

The Depp vs Heard trial continues today, Monday, May 16, in Fairfax, Virginia.

Do you love Johnny Depp’s movies? Which is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below.