Nearly 1,000 Canceled Flights Leave Disney Travelers Stranded

As the unfortunate airline pilot shortage continues, travelers around the world are feeling the effects as they try to get from place to place.

Recently, a new deal between United Airlines and its employee union could mean fewer canceled flights for travelers in and out of Walt Disney World Resort’s Orlando International Airport (MCO) and Disneyland Resort’s Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and John Wayne Airport (SNA).

Similar deals, however, have not yet been struck by other major carriers like Delta Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and American Airlines. Over Memorial Day weekend, Delta travelers, in particular, were impacted by hundreds of canceled flights nationwide.

On Sunday, May 29, many Disneyland vacationers found themselves stranded at LAX after Delta canceled numerous flights. KARE 11 reported on the situation:

Delta Airlines is the latest U.S. carrier to cancel hundreds of flights in a weekend, due to a mix of compounding issues, but the timing of the latest meltdown is a troubling sign for loyal travelers and industry experts. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, from Friday to Memorial Day, Delta cancelled more than 715 flights…

The Los Angeles Times also weighed in, Tweeting on Sunday:

Dozens of flights have been canceled and hundreds more delayed this Memorial Day weekend at Los Angeles International Airport, where as many as 200,000 passengers are expected to travel today.

It is unknown how long the current pilot shortage is expected to continue, but it is likely that summer travel for Disney Parks fans will be a bit of a gamble as airlines continue canceling flights.

