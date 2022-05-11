Electromagnetic Storm? Bizarre Occurrence Reported at EPCOT

EPCOT has been undergoing a complete overhaul for quite some time now. One of the big changes that recently happened at EPCOT was the debut of three brand-new lands, replacing what was formerly known as Future World. These three new lands allow all of EPCOT to feel connected with four neighborhoods that speak to each important aspect of the world.

World Showcase, which was already been a part of this Park, was joined by World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery. Even though these lands officially debuted last year, construction on the lands continues.

Guests have been piling into EPCOT to experience everything the Park has to offer, including the soon to be Guardians–themed coaster — Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind — which officially opens to Guests later this month.

One evening after Guests visited EPCOT recently, a very bizarre occurrence happened in the parking lot.

A Guest was walking through the EPCOT parking lot late one night when all of a sudden almost all of the car horns began going off.

This has been determined to either be an electromagnetic storm or several people attempting to find their cars after a long day in the theme park. You can see the video here.

If you plan on visiting EPCOT soon, be sure to check out some of the new offerings including the revitalized Club Cool Hosted by Coca-Cola, the newly opened Creations Shop, Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue, and stay until night falls to witness the new nighttime show, Harmonious!

Have you ever experienced something like this at EPCOT? Let us know in the comments below.

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!