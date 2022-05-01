Disney Shopping Center Reopens After Mysterious Multi-Month Closure

One Disney World store has finally reopened.

While there are so many amazing attractions to choose from at Walt Disney World like Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, “it’s a small world” and Expedition Everest, there are many other ways to have fun at “The Most Magical Place on Earth”.

The Orlando, Florida Resort also has many shopping centers for Guests to choose from which offer clothes, pins, plates, cups, and everything in between. There are so many great stores to get your Disney merchandise fix from like the Emporium on Main Street U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom or any of the stores in Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Disney Springs, or EPCOT.

And speaking of EPCOT, one store recently reopened in the Park after an extended closure.

Souk-al-Magreb has been closed for most of 2022 with no reason given as to why it was closed but as of today, the store has finally reopened at the Morocco Pavilion in EPCOT’s World Showcase.

The entire Morocco Pavilion is home to an amazing assortment of authentic cuisine and shopping, placing Guests right into the Moroccan culture. Both Restaurant Marrakesh and Tangerine Cafe offer exciting and tasty dishes for Guests to try. More on those here:

Culinary Oasis Feast on such Moroccan delicacies as roast lamb, shish kebab, couscous and brochette of chicken. Stained-glass chandeliers bathe diners in a warm, dim glow, all while intricate tile mosaics evoke timeless majesty. Select an à la carte favorite—or partake in a culinary adventure with a feast featuring hearty meats, Moroccan pastries and more. Children can also choose from kid-friendly fare like chicken tenders, pasta and hamburgers. From the full bar, Guests 21 years of age and older can delight in such specialties as the Casablanca Sunset, the Sahara Splash and the Marrakesh Express. Lunch Menu – $$ ($15 to $34.99 per adult) Dinner Menu – $$ ($15 to $34.99 per adult) Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina Treat your senses to traditional Moroccan cuisine, like grilled kebabs and a falafel pita. Lunch and Dinner Menu – $ ($14.99 and under per adult)

Will you be visiting EPCOT soon?

