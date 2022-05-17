Disney Park Faces Multiple Closures Next Month

Be sure to check out what rides and attractions will be closed this summer.

At Disneyland Paris, there are so many great rides and attractions that Guests can experience. Unfortunately, as with any theme park, attractions need occasional downtime to make sure everything is in working order.

We see this happen at all Disney Resorts including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and the international Parks and as of this summer, one international Resort will see multiple closures. Disneyland Paris will see multiple closures soon.

As shared in a tweet from ED92 (@ED92Magic), we can see what exactly Disneyland Paris will be missing for the next few months:

🚧 Refurbishment planning for May, June and July 🗓 🚀Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain will be closed from 30 May to 10 June 2022

🏎RC Racer will be closed from 13 June 2022 to 17 June 2022

➡️La Cabane des Robinson and Les Mystères du Nautilus: reopening postponed to a later date pic.twitter.com/v9VsQSB7pa — ED92 (@ED92Magic) May 17, 2022

As you can see, Disneyland Paris’s Space Mountain, which is currently Hyperspace Mountain, will be closed from May 30 to June 10, most likely so it can be reverted back to its original version. RC Racer will be closed from June 13 to 17 June. The two other attractions, La Cabane des Robinson and Les Mystères du Nautilus are closed and both do not have an official return date yet. For more on Disneyland Paris’s refurbishment schedule, click here.

Disneyland Paris is also currently celebrating its 30th anniversary, offering Guests so much magic across Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, and Disney Village.

Despite new shows like Disney D-light, the new drone pre-show to the Disney Illuminations fireworks and character cavalcade such as Dream… and Shine Brighter! in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle, perhaps the most enticing aspect of the three-decade celebration is the opening of Disney Parks’ second Avengers Campus.

For now, the only Avengers Campus at any Disney Park is the one found in Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Southern California. The arrival of the Marvel-themed area at the former Euro Disneyland Park is just one of the forthcoming enhancements coming to Disneyland Paris. Over the next two years, the Disney Park will welcome Avengers Campus, Arendelle: World of Frozen, and a rumored Star Wars Land akin to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at the Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts

While there is not an exact opening date for Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, it is expected to open sometime next year and Guests should be excited after seeing what all is available at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus has to offer in Anaheim, California. Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris will be themed completely around the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and will feature countless Marvel characters like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Loki, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye, and countless others. We recently covered more progress being made on Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus and can’t wait for it to open.

Will you be visiting Disneyland Paris soon?

