Guests Wonder If Disney’s Iconic Railroad Will Ever Return

Magic Kingdom is undergoing several projects leaving fans questioning when they will be finished.

With so many rides and attractions at Walt Disney World, it’s hard to pick a favorite. From the thrilling Space Mountain, classic Splash Mountain and iconic “it’s a small world” Disney World is truly a magical place filled with fan-favorite attractions.

Tomorrowland at the Magic Kingdom is filled with great attractions like Space Mountain and the iconic Peoplemover, but the land was missing a true “thrill ride”. Ever since Walt Disney World Resort’s TRON coaster, officially called TRON Lightcycle Run, was announced on July 15, 2017 at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, fans have been left excitedly awaiting any news regarding the thrill ride.

The ride originally opened in the Shanghai Disneyland Resort and is now slowly but steadily making its way to the sunshine state. The process of bringing the ride to Disney World has been a long and seemingly endless journey, with the project being announced close to five years ago.

In the past few months, we have seen glimpses of the ongoing construction as riders on the Tomorroaldn Peoplemover have been riding along the perimeter of TRON for years Another giant aspect of this project is the Walt Disney World Railroad still being closed.

The Walt Disney World Railroad, one of the most-beloved attractions shut down in December of 2018, still with no confirmed date on its return.

A post shared on Reddit highlighted the construction of both TRON and the work being done on the railroad. See the post below shared by u/stitchlover:

View of the construction progress on Tron (photo taken today, 5/17)

Many users discussed their excitement about the upcoming TRON coaster but just as many talked about the Walt Disney World Railroad. One user said, “Looks like they are getting pretty close to laying down train tracks, sod, and landscaping.” Another said, “I’m more looking forward to being able to ride the train again than I am about riding Tron.”

Another user called the project a, “Neverending build…”. Another thought the project’s extended timeline may have something to do with Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, EPCOT’s newest ride, “This looks a way off…but I guess landscaping comes together fast? Do you think the delay is marketing-related? They don’t want TWO big rides launching close to each other (Guardians of Galaxy being the other). So I suspect this won’t launch until fall/spring next year – ready for a big new marketing push.”

One user said, “I feel like this has been going on for years. There was talk of it when I was planning my last trip, I even wondered if it would be completed, then I came and went, and it’s still a shell!”

We have also seen Disney lay new tracks for the train, but it seems fans of the attraction will have to continue to be patient for its return as there is still work to be done!

Based on the popular film franchise of the same name, TRON Lightcycle Run in Orlando will be heavily influenced by the TRON Lightcycle Power Run coaster at Shanghai Disneyland. This ride is officially described as:

Experience high-speed thrills and chills as the Grid comes alive in a heart-pounding race for survival. Created as a friendly way for “Programs” and “Users” to interact, the Power Run pits team against team in the quintessential quest to capture 8 Energy Gates and triumph over opponents. Prepare for digitization after entering the portal—this is your access into the energy, lights and excitement of TRON’s high-tech universe. As you leave the real world behind, you’ll proceed to the games as a member of Team Blue, ready to compete against some of the Grid’s most menacing Programs.

More on the Walt Disney World Railroad

Disney describes the attraction as:

All Aboard!

Listen to the clamor of the engine, the chug of the wheels and the call of the whistle as you travel aboard the Walt Disney World Railroad.

Take your seat on 1 of 4 meticulously restored, vintage narrow-gauge steam trains—originally built between 1916 and 1928—and enjoy a relaxing 20-minute, 1.5-mile scenic round-trip tour. It’s a convenient—and nostalgic—way to get around Magic Kingdom park! Find a Station

You can board or disembark at any of 3 stations: Near the entrance to the park on Main Street, U.S.A.

The Frontierland station

The Fantasyland station

Walt’s Lifelong Passion

A noted train enthusiast, Walt Disney built his very first railroad in his backyard. The Carolwood Pacific Railroad, a 1/8-scale train, debuted in 1950 and featured a custom-built, steam powered locomotive that encircled his property. Delighted with his miniature backyard railroad, Walt decided to share his love of trains with the whole world. The result was the Santa Fe & Disneyland Railroad, a favorite of Guests since the park opened in 1955.

Are you more excited about TRON opening or the Railroad returning?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disneyland Resort, including Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure, and the Downtown Disney District. Or what about Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

At Magic Kingdom there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary and soon Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire will return. You can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Rope drop the Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment!