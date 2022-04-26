Guests Attempt to Recreate Iconic Disney Scene, But Things Go Wrong

One of the most iconic scenes in Disney films is Ariel lifting up on the rock at the end of “Part of Your World” in Disney’s The Little Mermaid (1989).

The Little Mermaid is one of the most iconic Disney films of all time, even going on to win two Academy Awards, one for Best Original Score and one for as Best Original Song, which was for Alan Menken and Howard Ashman’s “Under the Sea”, sung by Samuel E. Wright.

Disney Movies describes the 1989 animated film as:

With unforgettable characters, thrilling adventures, soaring Academy Award®-winning music (1989: Best Music, Original Score, and Best Music, Original Song, “Under The Sea”), The Little Mermaid is one of the most celebrated animated films of all time. Now available on Digital, Blu-ray™ and 4K Ultra HD. Venture under the sea where Ariel, a free-spirited mermaid princess, longs to be part of the human world. After bravely striking a bargain with Ursula, a sneaky sea witch, Ariel embarks on the adventure of a lifetime. With Flounder and Sebastian at her side, Ariel will need all of her courage and determination to make things right in both her worlds.

One of the more popular songs from the film is “Part of Your World”, which two Walt Disney World Guests attempted to recreate while visiting Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon recently. The two women were laying down in the wave pool at the water park, when suddenly the wave crashed behind them, similar to the scene from The Little Mermaid when Ariel sings “Part of Your World”.

The wave, however, was not as graceful as in the film, causing the Guests to fall and be pushed across the pool. They posted the video to TikTok anyway as a joke, with “Part of Your World” playing in the background. You can see the video below.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon is a tropical oasis at Walt Disney World Resort, featuring waterslides, a surf pool, a lazy river, and more. The water park features the iconic Crush ‘n’ Gusher as well as the fun-filled Ketchakiddee Creek.

