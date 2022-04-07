As Demand Peaks, Hours Extended at Disney Park Through Hot Summer Months

If you are ready to have some fun in the sun at Walt Disney World Resort this summer, get ready to extend that tan-time!

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon is a tropical oasis at Walt Disney World Resort, featuring waterslides, a surf pool, a lazy river, and more. The water park features the iconic Crush ‘n’ Gusher as well as the fun-filled Ketchakiddee Creek. At the moment, Typhoon Lagoon is only open until 5:00 p.m. everyday, however, starting June 12, the Park will be open until 7:00 p.m., meaning Guests can enjoy all of the attractions for longer then expected!

It should be noted that enclement weather such as thunder and lightning could close down the water park when you visit, so it is always good to keep an eye on the weather forecast when you choose to adventure over to Typhoon Lagoon.

Typhoon Lagoon isn’t the only water park on Walt Disney World property. Blizzard Beach is also a great place to relax and have fun in the sun. While currently closed, the water park features some super fun family rides and the dreaded Summit Plummet, an absolutely-terrifying waterslide that plunges Guests 125 feet down at a 70-degree angle. I’ve personally done this one a few times and can honestly say that in my opinion, it’s the scariest and most thrilling “ride” at Walt Disney World.

Disney World offers Guests some incredible experiences at the Disney Parks with state-of-the-art attractions like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Hollywood Studios, world-class dining like Disney’s California Grill, and superb entertainment like “Festival of the Lion King” at Animal Kingdom. With so many options to choose from, it is easy for Guests to feel overwhelmed, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t somewhere you can relax in the sun while on Disney World property. Typhoon Lagoon features a ton of rides, both intense and family-friendly as well as some great dining options.

If you want to visit Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon or Disney’s Blizzard Beach on your next Disney vacation, check out our article here for the best tips and tricks to get the most out of your day.

Typhoon Lagoon was shut down for quite some time due to the pandemic, so it is great to see the water park thriving again. When the water park reopened, Disney noted:

The 50th anniversary magic continues at Walt Disney World Resort as Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park prepares to reopen Jan. 2, 2022. Offering tropical family fun for all ages, the park’s reopening will mark the return of favorite attractions and the debut of new menu items and other commemorative culinary features. Known for its immersive storytelling, thrilling water attractions and family fun, the Typhoon Lagoon tells the fabled tale of a rogue storm and its ensuing tidal wave that wreaked havoc on a formerly pristine waterside paradise. From topsy-turvy architecture and storm-strewn nautical gear to the stranded shrimping ship, Miss Tilly, impaled upon the summit of Mount Mayday, each detail brings the legend to life for guests in different ways. The Return of Favorite Typhoon Lagoon Attractions Popular attractions and features will delight guests, including exhilarating slides, flumes and wet and “water-ful’’ play spaces for every member of the family. Among the favorites: Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool, America’s largest outdoor wave pool where guests can “hang 10’’ while bodying surfing on the perfect wave every time. Miss Adventure Falls, a fast-paced family raft attraction created, as the story goes, when Captain Mary Oceaneer – a seafaring treasure hunter – got her haul caught years ago in a rogue typhoon, scattering her treasure across this tropical paradise. Crush ‘n’ Gusher, a thrilling water coaster featuring three 400-foot-long tube slides named for the various fruits they once transported. Castaway Creek, a scenic lazy river encircling the entire water park, offering gentle passage past shady grottoes, gushing waterfalls, overhead rope bridges and lush rainforest landscapes. Humunga Kowabunga, offering a choice of three adrenaline-filled body slides set against the steep inclines of Mount Mayday.

Do you plan to visit Typhoon Lagoon this summer?

