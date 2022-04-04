Disney Park Set To Close Space Mountain Next Month, Several Rides Closed

Recently, we noticed that one Disneyland Resort will be missing several key rides and attractions in the coming months.

Every Disney Park veteran knows that most likely something will be closed during their trip to the Disney Parks and Resorts. Downtime is inevitable for rides and attractions as hundreds of thousands of Guests experience them every year. This is why it is always a good idea to double-check which experiences will be closed or removed during your stay at the Disney Parks.

At Disneyland Paris, there are several things missing in the coming months that Guests may want to take a look at before visiting. According to the official Disneyland Paris calendar, here is what will be closed:

Les Mystères du Nautilus (The Mysteries of the Nautilus)

“it’s a small world”: Indefinite

Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing

La Cabane De Robinson

La Galerie de la Belle au Bois Dormant: Indefinite

Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain

RC Racer

Shows and Parades:

Dream… and Shine Brighter!

Mickey And The Magician

While the list is fairly long, what Guests will most likely notice is that Disneyland Paris’ Space Mountain will be closed for a Star Wars overlay called Hyperspace Mountain, just like the version of the ride in the Disneyland Resort in Southern California. The ride’s closure will start next month on May 30th and will run until June 10.

More on Hyperspace Mountain:

Rocket Right onto the Battlefield

Fend off crossfire from swarms of Rebel X-wing starfighters and Imperial TIE fighters amidst an intergalactic onslaught! Your mission begins with a briefing from Admiral Ackbar—the Rebel Alliance needs help flying reconnaissance vessels to survey an Imperial Star Destroyer. After being escorted into hyperspace by an elite X-wing squadron, you arrive only to find the Star Destroyer waiting with a swarm of TIE fighters—it’s a trap!

As we have covered in the past, there is still no word on when “it’s a small world” will return. The Mysteries of the Natilus and La Cabane De Robinson are both set to return in May according to pixiedust.be. Thunder Mesa Riverboat Landing will return in August. Thankfully, 2022 is bringinhg some exciting new things to the Park, with Avengers Campus being a very anticipated new expansion.

While there is not an exact opening date for Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests should be excited after seeing this new art as well as what is available at Disneyland’s Avengers Campus in Anaheim, California. Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris will be themed completely around the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and will feature countless Marvel characters like Iron Man, Doctor Strange, Loki, Black Panther, Black Widow, Captain America, Hawkeye, and countless others. We recently covered more progress being made on Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus and can’t wait for it to open. Be sure to catch up on all MCU content streaming on Disney+ now!

Will you be visiting Disneyland Paris soon?

