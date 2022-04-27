Cheer Season Begins at Disney World, Massive Crowds Pour Into Parks

Walt Disney World hosts several cheer competitions at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex throughout the year. And as cheer season is upon us, so are the crowds that come with it.

Walt Disney World is home to four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — two water parks — Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon — and a shopping and dining district — Disney Springs.

When the Walt Disney World reopened in summer 2020 after closing temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theme parks had put in a lower capacity level restriction in order to keep the Guests and Cast Members safe.

But as we continue to move forward with the ongoing pandemic, Disney World has raised its capacity levels and that is clear when looking at the current crowd levels.

Disney World Guest and TikToker, magicbandsandtrashcans, visited EPCOT yesterday where the lines to get into the Park were extended past the Monorail entrance. This could be due to a raised capacity, but also due to the fact that it is now cheer season.

They captioned the video:

Cheer season is upon us! Hug a cast member today…they’re gunna need it.

We do want to note that recently, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy stated that Park’s capacity would never return to normal as they are “managing things differently now”. This sparked quite the conversation amongst Disney fans as many can’t imagine what “full capacity” would look like considering how packed the Parks are now.

Additionally, if you want to visit a theme park, you need both a valid theme park ticket as well as a Park Pass reservation. In 2020, Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro indicated that the newly implemented Park Pass system is a “new normal” that isn’t going away anytime soon, if ever, so Guests should get accustomed to utilizing the Disney Park Pass system if they are planning a trip to Walt Disney World.

As we approach the upcoming summer months, followed by the holiday season, we expect to see the Park Pass availability continue to sell out so if you are planning on visiting Walt Disney World and its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — be sure to secure your Park Passes as soon as possible.

