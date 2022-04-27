Cheer Season Begins at Disney World, Massive Crowds Pour Into Parks

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Kelly Coffey Leave a comment
minnie mouse cheerleader (left) disney world crowds (right)

Walt Disney World hosts several cheer competitions at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex throughout the year. And as cheer season is upon us, so are the crowds that come with it.

Related: Cheerleaders Perform Stunts In Parks, Hit Multiple Guests, Including Children

cheerleaders at disney world
Credit: Disney

Walt Disney World is home to four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — two water parks — Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon — and a shopping and dining district — Disney Springs.

When the Walt Disney World reopened in summer 2020 after closing temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the theme parks had put in a lower capacity level restriction in order to keep the Guests and Cast Members safe.

But as we continue to move forward with the ongoing pandemic, Disney World has raised its capacity levels and that is clear when looking at the current crowd levels.

disney world crowds
All Images: Credit Screenshot via magicbandsandtrashcans/TikTok

Disney World Guest and TikToker, magicbandsandtrashcans, visited EPCOT yesterday where the lines to get into the Park were extended past the Monorail entrance. This could be due to a raised capacity, but also due to the fact that it is now cheer season.

They captioned the video:

Cheer season is upon us! Hug a cast member today…they’re gunna need it.

@magicbandsandtrashcans

Cheer season is upon us! Hug a cast member today…they’re gunna need it.

♬ original sound – SheboyganSmileCenter

Related: Cheerleader critically injured at Walt Disney World from a flying umbrella

We do want to note that recently, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy stated that Park’s capacity would never return to normal as they are “managing things differently now”. This sparked quite the conversation amongst Disney fans as many can’t imagine what “full capacity” would look like considering how packed the Parks are now.

EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival
Credit: Disney

Additionally, if you want to visit a theme park, you need both a valid theme park ticket as well as a Park Pass reservation. In 2020, Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro indicated that the newly implemented Park Pass system is a “new normal” that isn’t going away anytime soon, if ever, so Guests should get accustomed to utilizing the Disney Park Pass system if they are planning a trip to Walt Disney World.

As we approach the upcoming summer months, followed by the holiday season, we expect to see the Park Pass availability continue to sell out so if you are planning on visiting Walt Disney World and its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom — be sure to secure your Park Passes as soon as possible.

Spaceship Earth
Credit: Disney

Are you visiting Disney World? Have you noticed an increase in crowd levels? Let us know in the comments below.

If you want to visit Walt Disney World on your next vacation, let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation. You won’t want to miss everything the Parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district has to offer!

Kelly Coffey

This out-of-state Annual Passholder visits the parks as often as she can. While at the Most Magical Place on Earth, she can typically be found people watching on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, relaxing at Baseline Tap House, snacking on Mickey-shaped foods, or hanging out with her foolish mortals at the Haunted Mansion.

Be the first to comment!