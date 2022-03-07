Cast Member Angered By Cheer Groups Reportedly Loose in Disney, Guests Put In “Danger”

When visiting Disney, you will be faced with several challenges along the way that may put your patience to the test.

From long lines to hard-to-get reservations, Disney can be quite a challenge to plan for. One thing you may not have planned for is the actual Guests you may encounter when at the Disney Parks and Resorts. While most are great, there are always a few who may not follow the rules.

A recent post on Reddit gained traction after a Disneyland Cast Member discussed a particularly frustrating situation involving cheerleaders at the Park.

In a post called “Cheerleader Karens“, the Disneyland Cast Member goes into detail about how a large cheer group was practicing formations, which blocked the exit to the Sleeping Beauty Castle.

The Cast Member warned the group that not only were they putting themselves at risk by climbing and doing lifts and other stunts by the Castle but other Guests’ safety as well Unfortunately, the group didn’t listen, telling the Cast Member that “it’s just for a picture, we’ll do it really fast, just look away really quick”, and, “just ignore her, we’ll just do it anyway, she’s not going to do anything”.

The Cast Member said that none of the adults in charge of this cheer group seemed to care or try and apologize for the situation. They also said that during these various competitions, this is not an uncommon occurrence. The comments lit up with other stories like this one as well as more complaints. One Guest, a former cheer coach, talked about how “entitled” some in the sport can be, calling it an “upper-class” activity.

Another former coach takes about the parents of these cheer squads specifically, calling them “immature” and “insane”. One Guest talked about the situation, saying that the idea of a cheer group practicing stunts on concrete is “absolutely terrifying“. Another user also talked about how the groups visiting Walt Disney World during nationals refused to wear masks, calling it “mind-numbing”.

Now, of course, not all cheer groups are like this, and it would be unfair to treat a certain group of people differently just because they may be in Disney for a cheer event. As long as all Guests are following the rules, all are welcome at the Disney Park.

Disneyland has rules and regulations regarding where and what Guests are able to do for not just their own safety but everyone in the Park.

Guests are always instructed to remain on the walkways and sidewalks at the Park and to never jump up on railings, seating, or any other objects. Guests are also not encouraged to run or do any other activity that may hurt them and other Guests. Read more about Disneyland’s rules here.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Parks operations.

